House dust is not only annoying, it is also a health hazard for people with allergies. There are ways to get rid of the dust permanently. We summarize six tips.

House dust is annoying to the point of being annoying, and it can even be really uncomfortable for people with house dust allergies. And no matter how many times you wipe – it always comes back. Isn’t there a way to permanently reduce the problem?

One option would be to turn their apartment into a clean room, but no one wants to live in an operating room. Fortunately, there are a few simple tricks that can be used to significantly reduce the amount of dust. This protects the sensitive airways of allergy sufferers, reduces the necessary intervals between cleaning actions and simply looks better than dust bunnies scurrying around

1. Higher humidity

The drier the air, the better dust can spread. High humidity, on the other hand, prevents the fine particles from being able to swarm around and thus effectively reduces the amount of dust.

Therefore, avoid dry heating air by not setting the heating warmer than necessary and airing it frequently. Ventilation is more efficient than leaving the window open for a long time. This means that less new dust from traffic or plants comes in, which is an important tip, especially when pollen is flying. Forced ventilation also saves energy because the room cannot cool down as much.

2. Humidifiers and indoor plants will help

A higher level of humidity in the room air is better for the airways and mucous membranes in the nose and eyes. Especially recommended for allergy sufferers are for this electronic water vaporizer. They can evaporate large amounts of water in a short time and adjust the humidity to an optimal value.

Indoor plants also help to increase humidity and improve the indoor climate, which is why they are a good tool in the fight against dust.

3. Avoid dust catchers

Ornate furniture is an eye-catcher, but unfortunately also a dust magnet, as are carpets, curtains, fabric covers on chairs and sofas, lampshades and objects lying around.

Of course, you don’t have to turn the apartment into an unadorned waiting room right away, but every dust collector you part with will help reduce the amount of dust in the room.

Another advantage: If there is less standing around, not only less dust gets stuck, but dusting is also much faster.

4. Remove dust properly

Some dust comes in with every opening of the door and window. To prevent it from accumulating in the first place, it should be removed regularly.

The dust is often only really stirred up when vacuuming and waving. That’s why it’s best to dust off on windy days. I open the windows wide and block them so that they don’t slam shut of their own accord. The resulting draft literally sucks out the dust that has been thrown up the apartment and does half the work for me.

Carpets magically attract dust and should be vacuumed thoroughly every week. A vacuum cleaner is also better suited than a broom for smooth floors because it picks up the dust instead of just stirring it up. Dust is effectively bound even when wiping with a damp cloth.

Dry microfiber cloths are best for furniture surfaces because they attract dust electrostatically and do not produce any new dust themselves. Dry wiping is also much faster than using a wet rag. A disadvantage is that used dusters should only be shaken out outdoors.

The good old feather duster or Swiffer It may look weird, but it’s unbeatable in the fight against the dust! It also acts like a magnet for dust and is suitable for all uneven or hard-to-reach surfaces such as picture frames, curtain rods, lampshades and even wallpaper without damaging them. With an extended handle, even high-hanging lamps and curtain rods don’t stand a chance.

5. Dust difficult areas

Dusting can be difficult in narrow spaces such as radiators, under furniture or even on house plants. A hair dryer, set to a cold setting, helps here, blowing the dust out of the corners.

To do this, hang a damp cloth behind the affected area, radiator or plant and blow the dust against it. It is bound in the water and can easily be washed out.

Tipp: Don’t forget hard-to-reach areas! A veritable carpet of dust often forms on the top of cupboards, under cupboards with feet and behind or under the couch, because these areas are often forgotten.

6. Dust carpets, curtains and beds

Deep-seated dust in carpets, curtains, curtains or furniture covers should be thoroughly removed quarterly by shaking or beating the pieces outdoors.

If you change bed linen weekly, you not only reduce their dust-binding effect, but also prevent mites or bed bugs from settling in.