Why You Should Include Millet in Your Diet: Discover Its Benefits and Properties

Why should you include this cereal in your diet? Discover all the benefits and properties of millet.

Millet is a grain that originates from very ancient times. However, in Italy, it is still not very widespread. It is rich in nutrients and properties and, moreover, gluten-free, therefore also suitable for those with celiac disease. It would seem that millet originates from the Middle East or, in any case, from Central Asia. It was also used in Roman times, but its actual diffusion began in the Middle Ages, and at that time, it was considered an excellent substitute for meat.

As for its cultivation, it is carried out mainly in Africa and Asia. Subsequently, it was also cultivated in Europe and America. To date, the largest producers of millet are in India, Nigeria, China, and Russia. When this cereal is grown, it is capable of resisting even periods of drought and manages to survive even in less fertile soil.

Millet contains many properties for our health. Regarding nutritional values, they are similar to those of another cereal. In fact, it has a good dose of carbohydrates, about that of a plate of rice, a fair amount of proteins, and is almost fat-free. Its flavor is quite neutral, and the consistency is creamy. It is a cereal that can be used for recipes similar to those of couscous, spelled, barley, and rice. In fact, it is excellent to eat with vegetables, chicken, and fish. It is also suitable for the preparation of meatballs and croquettes. In addition to being used for savory recipes, it is also possible to find blown millet, just like puffed rice, which is excellent for preparing delicious desserts or for adding to yogurt.

Although it is little used, especially in Italy, millet is a precious ingredient and rich in antioxidants, which reduce oxidative stress, counteract aging, and is a natural anti-inflammatory. It contains mainly carbohydrates but is still a low glycemic index cereal rich in fiber. It improves blood sugar levels and is an ally of cholesterol. Finally, it has a high satiating power and, for this very reason, millet is also included in diets. It is not a fattening food.

In conclusion, millet is a versatile and nutritious cereal that offers numerous health benefits. From its high antioxidant content to its low glycemic index, it is a valuable addition to any diet. Whether you incorporate it into savory dishes or enjoy it in sweet treats, millet is a grain worth including in your daily meals. So, why not give it a try and discover the wonderful properties and flavors of millet?

Share this: Facebook

X

