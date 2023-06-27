Why you should never drink cold water when it’s hot outside

The heat outside is unbearable, so we rush home, open the fridge and hastily drink a lot of cold water to quench our thirst. It might seem like the right and most immediate solution, but drinking cold water when it’s very hot outside can be risky, let’s see why.

Drink cold water

In summer the temperatures are very high and the search for something to cool off is constant. So we always have our thermos available with water frozen or we have a fridge full of various drinks cold water. After doing intense physical activity or being in the scorching sun, our body temperature rises and we seek out these cold drinks to quench our thirst and lower our temperature. But are we doing the right thing?

Drinking water or very cold drinks in general can create serious problems for the body. Especially when, returning from a situation of excessive heat, we drink it quickly. But what are the dangers you run? Are there alternative solutions to cold water to quench your thirst? Let’s find out the answers to these questions.

Drinking cold water is bad, why?

Let us analyze the first situation, namely that of drink cold water as soon as you return from a hot circumstance excessive. Our body temperature is therefore elevated and we want something to cool us down right away. Drinking water or cold drinks in general is wrong, why? By introducing a very cold and jet liquid into our body we will create one thermal shock. The consequences? A congestion with milder symptoms such as headache, nausea and chills. But you could run into much heavier situations such as abdominal pain, vomiting, and fainting.

What if instead we decide to drink frozen drinks after meals? After eating our body kicks off the digestive phase. During this process, the body generates more blood flow to the intestines and stomach. Drinking cold water or other excessively cold beverages will create a shock, kicking off the vasoconstriction, therefore to a reverse mechanism to what is happening inside the body. Consecutively a decompensation is produced which also in this case generates a congestion which can turn out to be worse than the one mentioned above.

Another reason to avoid drinking cold water is to avoid damaging your teeth. Drinking drinks that are too cold could in fact cause us pain in teeth and gums making them very sensitive. So how should we behave if we want to quench our thirst?

Drink safely

Don’t drink cold water doesn’t mean we have to keep water out of the fridge all the time. In the summer, drinking room temperature water would mean drinking hot water. How to behave? We can very well keep our drinks in the fridge, but before drinking them, let’s dilute them a little by getting them out of the fridge at least a quarter of an hour before consuming them. Another method may be to always have a bottle at room temperature and mix it with cold water from the fridge to have a drink that is immediately ready but not excessively cold.

Another remedy par excellence is detox water, these drinks are obtained by adding fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables to the water and left to flavor for one night. We could then transfer our drink into an airtight container to keep ready for use during the day.

The juices and smoothies made with fresh fruit are also excellent. It will be enough to keep the fruit and vegetables in the fridge to obtain fresh drinks but not too much, as the processing in the mixer will dilute them.

