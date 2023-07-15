Why you should never wash your hair in the bath

The day is coming to an end, the energy level is down. The empty batteries can be recharged in a hot bath. Read here what you should pay attention to when washing your hair in the bathtub.

Throwing yourself into a warm, fragrant bath after a stressful day is like taking a short vacation. The pressure drops, the body suddenly feels light. A quick dip with your head – then all your worries will really be washed away.

And if your hair is wet, why not wash it right away? From a mental point of view probably one of the best self-care moments ever. In terms of hair care, however, a no-go. What a lot of people don’t know: bath water damages the quality of the hair immensely.

High water temperature is not good for the hair

When you slide into the tub, you want to feel the warm, sometimes almost hot water on your skin. For the hair, however, the high temperature is quite dangerous.

After some time in the bath water, the hair follicles open. This makes the mane vulnerable. A state that lasts even longer after the bath. Blow-drying or other heat styling is now particularly harmful.

Bath products dry out the hair

It doesn’t matter whether it’s bath salts, balls or oil: Bath products often contain chemicals and dyes. A nightmare for the hair. The residues from the water form a stubborn coat around the individual strands, which cannot be washed out even with subsequent shampooing.

The result: a dull, dry and stressed surface, which is particularly fatal for dyed or tinted hair.

Washing hair in the bathtub: Here’s how

If you have long hair, it is best to tie it up while you are bathing. After bathing, pull out the shower head. Running, clear, lukewarm water is best for hair follicles and cuticles. Gently massage the shampoo into the scalp and rinse out until the water runs clear. Wrap the wet lengths in a towel and wear them on your head like a turban for a few minutes. Then brush your hair, spritz on a leave-in conditioner and air dry or blow dry on the medium setting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

