Why you should put a clove of garlic under your pillow: what happens to sleep

Everyone should sleep with a clove of garlic under their pillow, it seems strange yet this habit has a direct impact on sleep.

Garlic has always been recognized as a beneficial food and a true product of well-being for health. It is an essential component of the Mediterranean diet, which has a not very pleasant taste, but on the other hand has the ability to make any cooked dish tasty and precious.

Many, therefore, love to use this type of plant in the kitchen, but perhaps very few know its real benefits. In fact, since ancient times, garlic has been used as a real lifesaver and, in some cases, it is considered an excellent natural medicine. About that, Do you know why it’s important to put a clove of garlic under your pillow? Not everyone imagines it, but it would seem that there are real benefits: what happens to sleep.

Garlic under the pillow: the technique that changes your sleep

Garlic has diuretic, purifying, antimicrobial properties and is an excellent ally for the health and well-being of the body. The benefits are connected in particular to his sulphurous components, precisely those that also give the pungent smell. These substances, which are a sulfur compound, are transformed when the garlic is peeled. Not everyone knows it but it contains a large amount of carbohydrates, fiber and protein but very little fat, vitamins of group B and C, minerals such as potassium and iodine. Its benefits are therefore known and validated by science.

Sleeping with a clove of garlic under the pillow improves the quality of sleep. And it is useful not only for those who have difficulty falling asleep or having a long sleep during the night but also for those who are agitated, suffer from insomnia, anxiety and have problems with the respiratory tract. The aroma, in fact, is absorbed by the body during sleep, giving a deep and relaxed sleep, freeing the airways, improving energy and performance and therefore allowing you to wake up refreshed and relaxed.

The task is to follow a few simple rules:

Always pass air before going to sleep and in the morning for oxygen exchange;

Choose a kitchen that facilitates the position of the cervical to ensure proper sleep and no back or neck pain;

Place a small bag under the pillow with a clove and replace it every two or three days or when you notice an alteration.

These healthy habits will change the way you rest forever beneficial influences from the first night and a rest not only for the mind and body but also for the skin.