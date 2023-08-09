Why you should train your resilience regularly

Those who are resilient not only overcome crises and strokes of fate more quickly, but also cope better with stressful situations

Resilience, also known as inner resilience, is an important core competency. Therefore, it should be exercised regularly.

What is resilience exactly?

Resilience is the psychological resistance to life crises, difficult and challenging times and threatening situations. People who have this inner resilience are not only able to survive such bad times, but even come out of it stronger. That is why they are also often referred to as “stand-up people”.

But it doesn’t always have to be the really big tragedies that require resilience. Everyday work stress or problems in private life (which also cause stress) can be better managed with a good portion of resilience.

Is resilience when everything bounces off you?

No of course not! Even resilient people do not simply ricochet off the blows of fate; These, too, experience despondency, discouragement and despair during crises. However, these people eventually pull themselves out of the doldrums and get on with their lives. Even more: They used the difficult time they survived in such a way that they came out stronger.

Of course, that doesn’t just happen. Most of the time, these people have repeatedly trained their resilience – often even unconsciously – which is why they do not break down in a crisis or in the event of enormous stress, but continue to live their lives calmly; knowing that this uncomfortable situation they are in won’t last forever.

What is resilience?

The inner resilience is fed by various factors. Emmy Werner and Ruth Smith found this out through their Kauai study, which is pioneering work in this area. This study also showed that resilience is not innate, but can be (re)learned, trained and expanded over and over again in the course of life!

Based on this, various resilience models have been developed to date, which everyone can use to train their inner resilience. The best-known is the seven-pillar model by the qualified psychologist Ursula Nuber, which we also use in our seminars and training courses. The following factors play into this model: future orientation, optimism, solution orientation, acceptance, leaving the victim role, taking responsibility (for one’s own life) and network orientation.

You can find out more about these factors in my blog article “The seven pillars of resilience – what inner resilience is all about“.

How do you train your resilience?

But how do you train your resilience? Is this only possible in a course or seminar, or can you also do it on your own with the help of books and/or internet contributions?

The latter is certainly also possible. However, you will have to collect a lot of material and do extensive research to find the right questions about self-reflection, for example. That’s why it’s obviously easier to take the educational leave you’re entitled to and book one of our seminars. You don’t just have to make do with the typical seminar form in a classroom. You can also train your resilience very well while hiking or in a very unusual situation: on a sailing boat!

Because both resilience training when hiking and on a sailing boat represent extraordinary and therefore challenging situations that are very similar to those of normal life. Therefore, it is easier for most people to put themselves in the exercises and listen to what a certain situation is doing to you.

Just give it a try and book a course with us!

