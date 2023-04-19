Why you shouldn’t buy strawberries in April

Strawberries can be bought in many stores as early as April. However, cultivation and transport often have consequences for the environment. We reveal why you should rather wait.

Strawberries are among the most popular spring and summer fruit varieties in Germany. They are therefore available in many supermarkets as early as April, although the strawberry season in Germany actually doesn’t start until May. Most of the fruit often has to be imported from southern countries for this purpose – at considerable cost to the climate and the environment.

Most of the strawberries available in German supermarkets in April are being cultivated illegally in the arid province of Huelva in southern Spain – with extremely high water consumption and intensive use of fertilizers.

According to the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF), it takes about 300 liters of water to grow one kilo of strawberries. That’s the equivalent of two full bathtubs.

The consequences for the environment

The groundwater level in these regions is constantly falling, which means that the population is threatened by severe water shortages and droughts in the summer months. In addition, the exploitation of harvest workers and unworthy working conditions in these areas are repeatedly criticized.

Furthermore, transporting the fruit from Spain to Germany has a significant impact on the climate balance. According to the Product Carbon Footprint Pilot Project Germany, the CO₂ emissions of a 500 gram punnet of Spanish strawberries are already 440 grams. However, a total of more than 70,000 tons of strawberries are imported from Spain every year.

In addition, the plants for cultivation there – as can be seen in the picture above – have to be covered with huge plastic sheets, most of which are then disposed of illegally.

The strawberries from Spain also have a high pesticide load. In 2018, for example, Öko-Test examined Spanish strawberries for over 500 different pesticides.

half of the strawberries strained

Pesticides of particular concern were found in half of the strawberries, which are suspected of being carcinogenic, among other things. For example, the pesticide bupirimat, the use of which is prohibited in Germany, was also detected.

Incidentally, anyone who buys organic strawberries can reduce the risk of exposure to pesticides. However, most of these also come from Spain in April and are harmful to the environment and climate.

However, this does not only apply to strawberries, but also to fundamentally non-seasonal fruits and vegetables that have to be imported for consumption. You should therefore make sure that you buy regional food whenever possible.