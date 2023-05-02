Why you shouldn’t eat chicken every day: It happens without your knowledge

Chicken meat certainly has some interesting characteristics. However, it is best not to consume too much. Here because.

Il pollo it is a widespread food both in the Italian cuisine than in the international one. However, it would be best not to consume too much of it.

In the Italian poultry sector

The the Italian poultry industry holds an important place in the world rankings. In fact, according to some sources, it seems that it belongs to the sixth world positionpreceded by Poland, France, United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

In particular, more is produced in the Bel Paese 100 percent chicken and turkey meats. At the moment, therefore, they exist well more than six thousand professional farms.

Also, in Italiafor several decades now, both chickens and turkeys they grow on the groundand, therefore, not in battery mode as was done some time ago.

In this case, therefore, gods are used for the breeding in question large shedsin compliance with European standards.

In fact, the latter are decidedly rigorous, made up of precise parameters that allow the animals to have the most natural elements possible, such as, for example, thelighting and the climate.

What is more, it is also important to know that the feed intended for chickens and turkeys is made from raw materials.

The latter, for example, are cereals and SOYBEANmade up, in turn, of a balanced proportion of oils, fats, mineral salts and vitamin supplements.

Often, however, some false news has disclosed erroneous information in this regard. Indeed, the White meatin compliance with European law, hormones are not present.

As far as our diet is concerned, however, chicken brings some key benefits and is therefore ideal for a healthy diet.

Reasons not to go overboard with chicken

In fact, inside the white meats there are, first of all, the protein which are able to prevent bone loss.

Another feature perhaps unknown to most, is that the pollo it is even a natural antidepressantas it has the ability to increase serotonin levels in the brain.

However, as mentioned a few lines ago, even in this case it is certainly better not to exceed.

Of course, it is a food that easily adapts to various recipes and different dishes and many people choose it, precisely, for its low fat.

Be that as it may, despite these excellent reasons for eating it, we must bear in mind that it is good to act in moderation even in this sense.

In short, if you like meat, it is recommended to try to vary as much as possible. In fact, excessively consuming a food of the same type could damage our health in the long run.

In fact, if you overdo it, you could risk gods heart problems and even, in the worst case, to contract a food poisoning.

We must therefore remember that, unfortunately, chicken requires a long and careful preparation. TO unlike other types of meat, if you don’t cook it all the way through, you could contract infections such as salmonella or campylobacter.

Finally, it is true that chicken is a leaner meat than others, but if you consume too many foods containing proteins of animal originyou also risk not maintaining a healthy weight.