Incorrect use of the air conditioner can create health problems and undoubtedly increase consumption. How to use it intelligently

Il conditioner, as temperatures rise, it has become an essential household appliance in the city. More than anything else to find some refreshment in the domenstico space. The uses can be the most disparate. There are those who prefer to keep it on all day in all the rooms used and who on the contrary turn it on just long enough to lower the temperature and breathe a little. Also there are people who turn it on exclusively at night, for to sleep a little better.

In fact, in the Peninsula a novelty of the last 15 years is the low, if not non-existent, temperature range between day and night, which makes the heat even more unbearable and relentless. However, excessive use of the air conditioner is not the best solution to combat the heat. We are now talking about intelligent use. Which also includes appliances sufficientlyvanguard to meet the needs.

Conditioner, what is the ideal temperature

Undoubtedly, many people carry out strategic mistakes in using the conditioner. First of all, do not take care of the cleanliness of the filters. Not only should they be cleaned properly at the beginning of the season of use, but if the appliance is used frequently, it is advisable to clean the filters approximately every two weeks. Incorrect use of the conditioner can create health problems, specifically respiratory diseases such as cough and bronchitis or allergies. So better to prevent by avoiding excessive temperature changes.

Indeed one of the moves that absolutely should be avoided and of refresh quickly the room by entering the temperature at minimum. This puts the household appliance in difficulty and significantly increases both the environmental impact and consumption, which will then pour into the bill. The advice is to turn to 25 – 26 degrees the temperature, perhaps using the fan at maximum, and then lower it again once the room has cooled down sufficiently.

This way you can not only safeguard the salute, but also the electricity bill, which with the efforts of the air conditioner leads to a surge in consumption. The new air conditioners, of higher energy class and with more advanced features, also allow you to manage from remote the appliance, for example by turning on a minimum temperature before going home. Or they autonomously regulate the temperature by raising and lowering it according to the perception external.

Ultimately if the use of the conditioner becomes indispensable for the livability of the home environment, it is good to choose a use intelligentwhich allows to avoid health problems and above all reduce the environmental impact and the exponential increase of bills during the summer period.