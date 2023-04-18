Why younger people should also be vaccinated against shingles

Everyone who had chickenpox as a child belongs to the risk group: almost every German is at risk of developing shingles. Because the chickenpox virus stays in the body and can be reactivated at any time.

This happens when the body’s immune system weakens. This is usually the case with old age. The immune system of older people is not as strong as that of younger people. Other diseases also increase the risk, for example when medication is taken that weakens the immune system.

More and more young people get shingles

But recently, more and more young people are suffering from shingles, also known as herpes zoster: “We see a whole range of young people for whom there is actually no reason and who still get severe zoster,” said Mario Fabri from Infectious Dermatology at the University Hospital in Cologne „RTL“. “Those affected are getting younger and younger,” said general practitioner Günther Hirschberger „Standard“.

But why is that? According to the experts, an outbreak in younger people often occurs when the immune system has been weakened for a while. This can happen after a severe infection, for example. Corona, for example, can thus increase the risk of illness. Chickenpox viruses dormant in the body would then be activated again and lead to shingles.

Not only Corona itself is responsible, emphasizes Hirschberger: “A common reason why the immune system cannot keep the virus in check is stress. And the number of cases has increased significantly due to the corona pandemic.”

After a corona infection, the immune system is temporarily impaired, which leads to so-called opportunistic infections. There are fewer naïve immune cells in the body that first have to be reproduced. The result: the immune system is weakened and shingles can break out.

Herpes zoster has two stages of the disease, an acute and a prodromal stage, i.e. an early stage: in the acute stage, the rash typical of herpes zoster occurs. The reactivated viruses reach the surface of the skin along the nerve fibers. Red blisters form that itch and burn, fill with fluid, ripen, then burst, crust over, and then heal.

The rash is – unlike in the case of large-scale chickenpox, which spreads over the entire body – mostly limited to a limited region. This is the area of ​​skin (dermatome) that is supplied by the affected nerve fibers. Depending on where the rash occurs, the dermatome can be used to determine which nerve or nerve node is involved.

Don’t overlook the early symptoms of shingles

When the rash appears, it’s high time for treatment. The special antiviral medication must then be taken within the first 72 hours, otherwise it will no longer work optimally. Otherwise, there is a risk of complications and secondary diseases, especially post-herpetic neuralgia. This is sometimes severe pain that can torment the affected skin region and nerve fibers for months or years.

Therefore, pay attention to symptoms that appear in the early stages, i.e. before the rash, and if in doubt talk to your doctor about it.

Up to about a week before the blisters appear, the following are possible:

Significant tiredness and poor performance

light fever

lymph node swelling

Headache

Pain that can be quite severe and runs from the back to the front, i.e. in the affected area. This nerve pain arises on the path of the virus on the nerve fibers because the pathogens can damage the nerves. Many sufferers describe this pain as burning, sometimes very severe.

Two to three days before the blisters form:

The skin area is suddenly sensitive to touch, some compare it to the feeling of brushing past stinging nettles. These sensitivity disorders can be very different.

The skin area can tingle, sting, itch.

The area of ​​skin reddens, is slightly raised, and then the blisters form – it’s high time to see a doctor.

Symptoms of shingles either on the right or left

The signs of touch sensitivity and then the rash are always unilateral. It is typical of shingles that nerves are only affected on one side of the body. The pain and rash therefore run from the back sideways to the abdomen, like a belt, hence the name shingles. Starting from the back, the nerve fibers always run in one half of the body and, to put it simply, do not grow all around. So the complaints never go beyond the central axis of the body. This is the sternum in front and the spine in back.

Usually one breast or the upper abdominal area is affected on one side, sometimes the back as well. The streaky rash can also appear on an arm or leg, or on one side of the head.

It can take up to four weeks from the early symptoms to the healing of the blisters. However, the first signs of this reinfection are not known to many. Above all, however, the inexplicable pain and the unpleasant sensory disturbances in a limited area of ​​the body on one side should be a warning sign. This is especially true for people over 50 who have previously had chickenpox and have not been vaccinated against herpes zoster.

Two groups should be vaccinated

The Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) recommends a shingles vaccination

all persons over 60 years of age

All people over the age of 50 whose immune system has been weakened, for example by illness, after a bone marrow or organ transplant, or suppressed by therapy

as well as all persons from the age of 50 with a serious underlying disease of the lungs, kidneys or intestines etc.

However, since younger people are more often affected by shingles, either because of stress or as a result of a serious infectious disease, many experts generally recommend vaccination against 50 years of age – but especially with a weakened immune system.

Two vaccines against shingles are approved in Germany, a live vaccine and an inactivated vaccine. However, the Standing Vaccination Commission advises the second, since the live vaccine is not suitable for people with a weakened immune system and is therefore not recommended for a standard vaccination. The two vaccine doses are then given two to six months apart.