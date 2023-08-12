Why Your Very Low Calorie Diet Isn’t Helping You Lose Weight: Understanding the Real Reason Behind It

Dieting can be a challenging task, especially when it seems like no matter how hard you try, the weight just won’t come off. Many people find themselves in this frustrating situation, wondering what they are doing wrong. However, according to experts, there is a real reason behind this weight loss plateau.

One of the most difficult moments of a diet is when the metabolism appears to stop, and it becomes impossible to lose any more weight. This can be disheartening, leading many individuals to give up on their diet altogether. Instead of throwing in the towel, it is important to consider why this is happening and find effective ways to reverse the trend.

Following a low-calorie diet and seeing your weight freeze is actually a normal process, especially if you have been following the diet for an extended period of time. This is why experts recommend a change in habits rather than solely focusing on calorie restriction. Learning to eat well and adopting healthier habits can deliver better results in the long run.

It is crucial to understand that weight loss is not solely dependent on the quantity of food consumed. There are other factors at play, such as the basal metabolic rate, which is the energy the body burns when at rest. The body requires energy for various activities, including heartbeat, respiration, and blood circulation. The more energy the body uses for these functions, the faster weight loss will occur. Additionally, the energy used for food digestion, known as thermogenesis, also affects weight loss. Therefore, weight loss primarily depends on energy expenditure.

If you find yourself not losing weight despite following a strict low-calorie diet, it is important to understand the underlying reasons and take specific actions to change this trend. One possible reason could be eating poorly, as simply consuming fewer calories does not mean eating properly. It is essential to ensure that micronutrients are well-distributed throughout the day. Another overlooked problem is the possibility of eating too little. When the body receives insufficient energy, it activates energy-saving mechanisms that hinder weight loss.

In addition to diet, physical activity also plays a crucial role in weight loss. Lack of movement can contribute to the lack of weight loss, as can stress, which causes the body to produce cortisol, a hormone that slows down weight loss. It is important to avoid skipping meals or following do-it-yourself diets.

In conclusion, if you are struggling with weight loss despite being on a low-calorie diet, it is important to look beyond the number of calories consumed. Factors such as basal metabolic rate, energy expenditure, and overall lifestyle habits all play a role in successful weight loss. By understanding these factors and making appropriate changes, it is possible to overcome the weight loss plateau and achieve your desired results.

