Telephone operators have begun to sell us, en masse, the dream of total Wi-Fi. The one that always works, in all the rooms of the house and maybe even in the garden. Despite walls and interference from neighbors. It is a recent trend that can be seen among the offers of the main operators, who decline it in a different way. Some sell some Wi-Fi extenders separately, under their own brand. Others, on the other hand, incorporate this promise into ad hoc offers, with imaginative names.

Promise, of course: good that operators are trying to make more accessible products until recently used only by experts, the extenders – devices that extend the Wi-Fi signal. But every house is different, it can have its own problems of interference and obstacles to the signal, so it is not certain that the user can solve any of his problems in this way.

Vodafone e Wind

Vodafone is the operator with the most sophisticated approach to the issue. In the most expensive offer V-Max, also puts the “Wi-Fi guaranteed throughout the house”; a technician arrives (calls within 15 days of activation), checks the coverage and applies an extender if necessary. It costs 29.90 euros per month for fiber up to 2.5 Gigabit, including calls, digital security service and even a 4G back up to the line (at no additional cost). Similar to the Wind Tre formula. It has the Super Fibra Top WiFi offer (so even in the name it plays on the promise of Wi-Fi), for fiber up to 1 Gigabit and a Wi-Fi extender that the user must apply alone. Easy, however, thanks to the WPS button to click both on the router supplied by the operator and, immediately after, on the extender connected to a power outlet near the area not covered by the signal. WPS is WiFi Protected Setup, a feature now common on many routers, and both operators have Wi-Fi 6 routers (the latest Wi-Fi standard).

Tim and Fastweb

Tim, on the other hand, makes those who need them buy the extenders separately, with any offer, at 2 euros a month for 30 months. Two models available, “easy mesh”, branded Tim. Mesh is a technology that optimizes the management of the Wi-Fi signal and therefore its quality. Tim gives included in the offer a Wi-Fi router 6. Fastweb charges 4 euros per month for the extender (he calls it “Wi-Fi Booster amplifier”). It has three fiber offers and in the two most expensive it includes a beautifully designed router with Wi-Fi 6.

Do it yourself.

We remind you that the rules allow all users to refuse the operator’s router, thus obtaining a discount on the fee, and to have their own device and possibly related extenders. The advice is to go for mesh and triband compatible products, which therefore use three radio channels instead of two, with the advantage of having more bandwidth and more signal stability for all devices in the house. Unfortunately, however, as we said, the extenders are not a magic bullet. There are walls too thick for the signal to pass through. And also cases of radio beacons that, present in the vicinity, seize the 5 GHz channel for a few minutes every day, forcing the router and Wi-Fi devices to use only the 3.5 GHz one. A band that tends to suffer from interference, with the result that the connection quality will expire for all those minutes of use by the radio beacon. It may even drop the Wi-Fi connection. If you are watching a movie or, worse, a game is a problem.The alternative is the good old dear ethernet (up to the TV) or the powerline, adapters that connect to the router and are placed around the house, distributing the signal through the electric power cables. These are borderline cases and who knows when operators will begin to include these too, for the promise of the ubiquitous connection at home.