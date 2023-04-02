Wijnaldum and Dybalahere she is Roma who was born in the summer: they are the two stars of Mourinho together with El Shaarawy to brand the race against the Sampdoriawith the goals coming in the second half after Murillo. For Sampdoria, stopped at 15 points in the standings, salvation is very far away: 10 points higher.

THE MATCH – Roma immediately takes the center of the ring: El Shaarawy calls into question Ravaglia after a few seconds and then kicks high on the development of a corner kick. The Giallorossi did not give continuity to their vehement start and the match stagnated, no chances from Rui Patricio’s side, so in the 30th minute it was again the Sampdoria goalkeeper who saved the 0-0 with a reflection on a header by Llorente. Wijnaldum always puts his head on the back, Roma only makes itself dangerous with corner kicks. The Dutch improves his aim shortly after, but catches the palo with a touch in advance that passes Ravaglia and slams on the pillar. Mourinho’s men are growing, we need a super Ravaglia to say no to the blow from outside of Zalewski before and after the rebuttal of Pellegrini Then. A few glimmers of Sampdoria at the start of the second half with Djuricic well contained by Smalling at the back. In the 52nd minute Sampdoria finds themselves in 10, with Murillo who knocks down Abraham and takes the second yellow card, and shortly after the same Abraham fails to repeat on the net after a rejection by Ravaglia on Smalling. However, the match unlocked shortly after: Matic’s cross, head of Wijnaldum all alone who scores the second goal with the Roma shirt. From then on, it was management of the advantage in scoring and in the number of players on the pitch, Léris only managed to catch an outside of the net in the final. Dybala he closed the match in the final with a penalty obtained by Wijnaldum himself, after a conclusion just outside the distance. El Shaarawy puts the exclamation point with a great conclusion on an assist from Solbakken in recovery. Mourinho he smiles and engages Inter awaiting the result arriving from Naples.

THE STATISTICS

The Roma they have won their last two league matches against Sampdoria with a score of 1-0 and have not found at least three consecutive wins against the blucerchiati in Serie A since the period between 2006 and 2009 (five in that case, the last four without conceding goals). 2006 which is also the year in which Sampdoria, then of Newbieobtained two consecutive useful results at Roma for the last time.

The Roma they have lost in three of their last four league games (W1), including the last two played against Sassuolo and Lazio: the Giallorossi have not suffered three consecutive knockouts in Serie A since July 2020. Sampdoria instead he hasn’t won two games in a row since November 2021, and now he’s trying again after the success with Verona before the break.

Andrea Belotti – still goalless this league – he has scored nine goals for Sampdoria in Serie A (he’s one of his two favorite victims in the competition, alongside Sassuolo), including five in his last five home appearances against the blucerchiati.

Manolo Seagulls he is the Italian player who has actively participated in the most goals as a percentage of his team this season in the top five European leagues: six goals and one assist out of 16 Sampdoria goals (44%) – the Sampdoria striker scored all ‘Olimpico against Roma in both of his last two Serie A appearances (December 2021 and June 2020).