The midfielder should participate with his teammates in the training camp in Portugal

“A good Sunday to have a great workout. What are you doing today?” Georgino writes on social media Wijnaldum next to a photo of him at the gym. The recovery phase from the injury continues for the Dutch midfielder who missed the entire first part of the season. Wijnaldum is expected to join his teammates in the retreat in Portugal when training resumes, but will have to wait until the end of January for his return to the pitch.

