Wikenfarma s.r.l. – Restax Effluvium

Brand name: Wikenfarma srl

Name: Restax Effluvium

Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall

Publication date: June 20, 2023

Documentation

Recall model Wikenfarma srl ​​- Restax Effluvium

20-06-2023 – PDF (0.78 Mb)

