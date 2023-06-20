Wikenfarma s.r.l. – Restax Effluvium

6
Brand name: Wikenfarma srl
Name: Restax Effluvium
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: June 20, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Wikenfarma srl - Restax Effluvium
20-06-2023 – PDF (0.78 Mb)
