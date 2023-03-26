Since wild garlic is in season in March, it is also the perfect ingredient for seasonal dishes. If you want to prepare something delicious quickly, the best thing to do is go for risotto and the vegetables are just made for it. Combined with green asparagus or peas, you get a lunch or dinner that the whole family will enjoy. Try the following wild garlic risotto recipe!

Asparagus wild garlic risotto – A delicious spring dish

Luckily, green asparagus is always available in jars. And if you also got hold of fresh wild garlic, all the better! Combine these two delicacies by preparing risotto with wild garlic and asparagus. You need the following ingredients:

For 4 servings:

200 g Risottoreis

70 g wild garlic, chopped

200 g green asparagus, cut into small pieces

2 teaspoons butter

2 medium shallots, chopped

2 small garlic cloves, chopped

100 ml white wine

500 ml vegetable broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ medium lemon, juice and zest

50 g hard cheese, grated

pepper and salt

Tipp: If you want a vegan recipe, you can also use vegan butter and cheese.

This is how the wild garlic risotto recipe is prepared

Heat a pan and put the butter and olive oil in it.

Sauté the shallots for about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the chopped garlic and saute for 1 minute. Garlic should not be fried for too long as it will become bitter.

Add the rice.

Deglaze with the white wine and cook until evaporated.

Prepare the vegetable broth, as you will be adding this to the rice gradually and only as needed. Start with two ladles, stir.

Once the rice has absorbed the liquid, add the next ladleful.

After 10 minutes, add the wild garlic and asparagus and another ladleful of stock, continuing until the rice is cooked (it should still be al dente).

Stir in the lemon juice, zest and cheese.

Cover the pan and let the wild garlic risotto sit away from the stove for a few minutes. During this time, the rice should absorb the remaining liquid.

Season with pepper and salt if necessary.

Tipp: To serve, you can prepare additional grated cheese simply by sprinkling it over the portion.

Quick wild garlic risotto recipe with peas

We almost always have peas at home, so you can spontaneously choose a last-minute wild garlic recipe. How good that we have prepared one for you!

For 4 servings:

350 g Arborioreis

2 large handfuls of wild garlic leaves, cut into 1 cm thick strips

800 ml hot vegetable stock

350 g frozen peas

50ml olive oil

100 g unsalted butter

a few sprigs of thyme, leaves only, finely chopped

3 shallots, finely diced

50g grated Parmesan

pepper and salt

The preparation of the risotto