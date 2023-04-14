Wild garlic is so incredibly aromatic and delicious that we want to eat it with everything in spring. However, it does not always have to be time-consuming recipes with many ingredients. A simple wild garlic spread tastes wonderful and is extremely versatile. You can eat it just like that on a slice of country bread or use it to prepare meat, vegetables or pastries.
Wild garlic spread with feta: lightning recipe
If you like wild garlic and herb dips, this recipe is for you. It only takes a few minutes to prepare and you can vary and refine the spread as you like. Our wild garlic spread is very simple – you only need the wild garlic leaves, a packet of cream cheese, feta and some oil. You can also use other cheeses of your choice, such as cottage cheese or processed cheese. You can also choose the consistency – whether smooth and creamy like this wild garlic and feta cream, or just mashed with a fork is purely a matter of taste.
Ingredients
- 50 g fresh wild garlic leaves
- 200 grams of cream cheese
- 100 g More
- 1-2 tablespoons olive oil
- salt and pepper
Preparation of wild garlic and feta cream
- Wash wild garlic and pat dry. Cut off the stems and finely chop the leaves.
- Place feta in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the cream cheese, chopped wild garlic and 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil so that the spread does not become dry and stir.
- For a smooth wild garlic and feta cream, puree with a hand blender or in the food processor.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Store the cream covered in the refrigerator.
Also try our other simple wild garlic recipes for spring!