Wild garlic spread: Simple recipe for wild garlic and feta cream

Wild garlic spread: Simple recipe for wild garlic and feta cream

Wild garlic is so incredibly aromatic and delicious that we want to eat it with everything in spring. However, it does not always have to be time-consuming recipes with many ingredients. A simple wild garlic spread tastes wonderful and is extremely versatile. You can eat it just like that on a slice of country bread or use it to prepare meat, vegetables or pastries.

Wild garlic spread with feta: lightning recipe

If you like wild garlic and herb dips, this recipe is for you. It only takes a few minutes to prepare and you can vary and refine the spread as you like. Our wild garlic spread is very simple – you only need the wild garlic leaves, a packet of cream cheese, feta and some oil. You can also use other cheeses of your choice, such as cottage cheese or processed cheese. You can also choose the consistency – whether smooth and creamy like this wild garlic and feta cream, or just mashed with a fork is purely a matter of taste.

Ingredients

  • 50 g fresh wild garlic leaves
  • 200 grams of cream cheese
  • 100 g More
  • 1-2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and pepper

Preparation of wild garlic and feta cream

  1. Wash wild garlic and pat dry. Cut off the stems and finely chop the leaves.
  2. Place feta in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the cream cheese, chopped wild garlic and 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil so that the spread does not become dry and stir.
  3. For a smooth wild garlic and feta cream, puree with a hand blender or in the food processor.
  4. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Store the cream covered in the refrigerator.
Also try our other simple wild garlic recipes for spring!

