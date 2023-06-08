Wild Moss, Luis Sal replies to Fedez: “I felt marginalized, it had become his podcast” – The video

Luis Sal breaks the silence on the prolonged absence from the Wild Moss podcast, which he conducted with Fedez, a day after the rapper’s version of what happened. And he does it with a video posted on the podcast’s YouTube channel, “hoping he doesn’t take it down, because it’s also my channel, for now”. The main reason, according to the creator, would have been the protagonism of Fedez. «It shouldn’t have been another place where Fedez was talked about but over time these premises are lacking. I pointed it out to him in many ways, as a friend, and you also pointed it out to him in the comments », he explains. youtuber. «I felt marginalized in my own project, I felt I wasn’t listened to either in the creative or in the executive part because he acted without involving me in many aspects. He apologized to me and continued to do so », he adds.

The breakup in 2023

As Fedez also explained in his video, Luis Sal did not agree with the project linked to Sanremo. «But in the end we went», underlines the 25-year-old, «as I supported him in many other things. But when it came to listening to me, says the». In 2023, after the Sanremo experience, Sal and Fedez would have had a discussion on the direction of the project. In fact, according to Sal, by now Wild Moss had distorted his nature. Fedez therefore proposes to the creator to take a break, and then urge him to find a solution: «I am no longer in the project, there is no balance and it only seems to be Fedez’s podcast», the colleague’s reply. Faced with the possibility of closing the podcast, which according to Sal was avoidable by finding a compromise solution, Fedez would have refused. “You can’t take my podcast away from me,” he would have said, “you’re a fucking ingrate, don’t show up in Moss again.” The rapper would then have given a mandate to his lawyers to resolve the matter.

The farewell episode

«It was the last direct interaction between Federico and me», explains Sal, «then I am contacted by one of his collaborators who informs me of the recording of a new episode of the podcast». The episode is recorded and the case explodes in the comments: Sal is not here. And here Fedez would then have proposed a solution. Sal would have to sell him his shares: they would have recorded an episode, with an agreed text in which Sal would have to apologize for his absence. Fedez would have paid him, with an obligation of confidentiality, and would have bought 50 percent of him. This, at least, is Sal’s version, which surely won’t be the last chapter of this story. «I would not have wanted to be part of this little game», concludes Sal, «he is very good at it. But I don’t want to play. Tell mum and tell the lawyer.’

