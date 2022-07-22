The ex-boyfriend of Selvaggia Roma congratulates the woman on her pregnancy but removes a few pebbles from his shoe. He hard words.

Selvaggia Roma announced that it was waiting and along with the congratulations came a flood of criticisms. The first controversy concerns the indelicacy of Rome towards Guenda Goria. Selvaggia, who had not yet announced her pregnancy, harshly criticized Guenda’s choice to register in the ambulance and in the hospital while she was aborting due to an ectopic pregnancy. Not only Deianira Marzano, but also Guenda’s boyfriend, Mirko, discovered the pregnancy of the former gieffina, they found everything not only indelicate, but also despicable. Selvaggia made it clear by explaining that she is sorry for what happened to Guenda but that she had only commented on the choice to film the delicate moment. For the rest it says a lot of sorry. When it seemed to be clear again, here came the second controversy. Hero: Francesco Chiofalo, his ex.

The stories of Francesco Chiofalo are very hard. “Wild has hinted several times that I deserved the disease and die”

Francesco begins his outburst by saying that many users are sending him messages concerning his ex’s pregnancy. Francis makes a great premise, in fact he says that regardless of his relations with Rome he is always happy when children are born who are a gift from God. He is therefore happy for Selvaggia. After this premise come the harsh words: “What is certain is that Selvaggia is a person who, when I had cancer and I was very, very ill and I had to undergo a very delicate operation, in order to get people to talk about if she went around talking about everything.” If this already seems like strong words to you, Francis did not spare himself and continued in the long outburst.

Francesco says that Selvaggia claimed that he deserved that disease and that she hinted that if she hadn’t got out of bed and hadn’t gone through the surgery, she wouldn’t have minded. “She also passed off as an orphan to Big Brother when her father lived a ten-minute drive from her”Francesco continues to throw numerous pebbles from his shoe but nothing has bothered him like the wish to die when it was very bad.

After all this outburst he adds: “Oh well, I’m not a grudge person, I wish her all the best in the world and I also think she can be a good mother, because basically she is not a bad girl. She is a girl who fills her heart with hate but she is not bad “. Finally, Francesco’s best wishes arrive for the arrival of this new birth. In short, really special wishes.

READ ALSO: Francesco Chiofalo becomes poor: how much did the gift for his girlfriend Drusilla Gucci cost him