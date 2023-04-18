Wildflower meadow instead of lawn: advantages & soil preparation

A lush green lawn is a sight to behold, and if well cared for, it makes the entire garden look tidy. But it’s no secret that the ornamental lawn also requires a lot of care in order to really look as beautiful as it has to look. And if you value a garden that looks natural anyway, you can also opt for a wildflower meadow instead of a lawn. And this also comes with a number of advantages. We explain why a flower meadow is a great alternative to an ornamental lawn.

The advantages of a flower meadow over an ornamental lawn

A motley flower meadow in your own garden not only looks fantastically beautiful and makes you dream of leisurely summer walks. It also brings a number of advantages, which we would like to list for you.

The meadow is insect friendly. Due to the many different flowers overlapping in time, insects, including bees, have an almost uninterrupted supply of food. An ornamental lawn can only do this to a limited extent and only if there are clover areas. Hedgehogs also benefit from the colorful meadow.

She is easy to care for. In principle, you can leave the meadow to itself after you have sown it once – just like in the great outdoors. Meadow flowers are quite drought-resistant and also cope well with a longer dry phase (in contrast to ornamental lawns).

Also, you don’t have to mow every week or two, but only twice per season, in some cases only once.

A wildflower meadow is also useful for you, especially if you sow one or the other medicinal plant. You can then use them for your health.

No special floor is necessary. The undemanding wildflowers grow wonderfully even in poor soil.

Which seed for the wildflower meadow?

In order to get the most out of the ease of care, it is best to opt for native flower varieties. They are more robust because they are used to our climate. Special mixtures are available on the market that you can use. In any case, they should be firm to seeds. In addition to this, you could also collect seeds (pods) of meadow flowers in your area (preferably away from roads so that they are not polluted by the gases) in the previous year and mix them in next year.

When choosing the flower mix, be sure to take a look at the flowering times. The flowering phases should of course overlap and complement each other so that you can enjoy the bright colors of the flowers all season long and that the insects are also supplied with food. Choose mixtures that guarantee flowering periods from spring to autumn.

Another fact that many do not consider or even suspect is also important. As you probably know, flower meadows consist not only of flowers, but also of grass. Accordingly, such are also included in the finished meadow mixtures, which in itself is not a bad thing, because they ensure a denser “meadow carpet”. It is important that you ensure that the proportion of grass in the mixture is as low as possible. Otherwise the flowers will be smaller, which not only looks boring, but also means fewer food sources for the insects.

Create a wildflower meadow instead of a lawn – tips on location and preparation

The wild meadow flowers love the blazing sun, which is why the flower meadow will not thrive in the shade. Partial shade, where the flowers still get enough hours of sunshine, shouldn’t be a problem. Also measure the area where you want to plant the wildflower meadow and then follow the information on the seed packaging. There it is noted for which area the content is sufficient. After all, you don’t want to end up with bare spots in the meadow because the amount wasn’t enough.

When is the best time to sow?

Wildflowers are cold germs and therefore need the winter cold to germinate. For this reason, late summer is the optimal time for sowing a wildflower meadow. In autumn, the seeds can get used to their environment, so to speak, in winter they get the necessary cold phase and in spring everything can sprout wonderfully.

Wildflower meadow instead of lawn in the garden – prepare the ground

Depending on whether you already have a lawn that you want to replace or have bare ground, the preparation of the ground is different and the effort involved is different. What should you do ahead of time if you want to create a wildflower meadow instead of a lawn?

You have to mow the lawn first.

You then have to dig up or at least scarify the area to ensure good aeration of the soil and better conditions for the germination of the new seeds.

As already mentioned, the flowers do not like it too rich in nutrients, but rather lean. Therefore, we recommend that you mix a little sand into the soil.

Then ensure that the surface is as fine as possible. The best way to get this is with a rake.

You can then sow the seeds for your future wildflower meadow. This works more evenly if you mix the seeds with sand beforehand, and the more evenly you sow, the more evenly the flowers will grow afterwards.

Press the seeds down lightly (e.g. with your foot), but do not cover them with soil.

However, the flower seeds have one thing in common with the lawn seeds: They now have to be kept moist so that they germinate.

You can read here which flowers are well suited for the wildflower meadow. It also tells you when and how often you should mow it.