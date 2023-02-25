Cristina Bona | 24 February 2023, 12:27

GAME INFORMATION

The long-awaited announcement of the release date of Baldur’s Gate III was associated with the confirmation of the arrival of the GDR of Larian Studios also on the shores of PlayStation 5.

To date, therefore, the debut of production is expected on PC, Mac, PS5 e GeForce Now. Instead, the Google Stadia version of was canceled for obvious reasons Baldur’s Gate III, whose announcement was linked precisely to the reveal of the cloud gaming service proposed by Google. On the other hand, he is notably absent from this picture Xbox Series Xwith Microsoft’s next-gen hardware that doesn’t seem to be destined to welcome the RPG in its catalog.

A circumstance that was commented on by Jesus Cordennote signed by Windows Central, portal traditionally very close to the Green Crusader circles. In the Tweet you find at the bottom, the video game journalist evokes the possibility of never seeing Baldur’s Gate III on Xbox Series X, exactly as happened – at least until now – with Final Fantasy VII Remake. “Con Baldur’s Gate III – writes Corden – Xbox fans will experience the same anticipation experienced with Final Fantasy VII Remake and other games, with periods of PlayStation exclusivity vague and undefined. Don’t be surprised if Baldur’s Gate III never comes to Xbox“.

The announcement of the release date of the RPG was accompanied by the opening of pre-orders of the Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate III. For now, from Running Studios no statement has been made regarding a possible Xbox Series X version of the title.