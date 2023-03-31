VATICAN CITY Â«Pope francescoBased on the information I have, he will leave Gemini tomorrow, so he will be able to preside over all the rites of Holy WeekTO”. The cardinal said so John the Baptist KingDean of the College of Cardinals, in a statement to the beraking latest news agency. “His Holiness’s return to the Santa Marta home is expected for tomorrow, following the results of the latest tests this morning.” There he confirms arrives late morning from Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni. Francesco is better, “this morning, after having breakfast, he read some newspapers and went back to work”. After all, already yesterday Â«the day passed well, with a normal clinical courseÂ», he explains: Â«In the evening Pope Francis had dinner, eating pizzatogether with those who assist him in these days of hospitalization: doctors, nurses, assistants and personnel from the Gendarmerie were present with the Holy Father».

The cardinal confirmed to Corriere: Â«Yes, this is what is expected. I had the opportunity to speak with the Pope yesterday afternoon and feels better. He is expected to come out tomorrow, Saturday, and then preside over all the celebrationssitting in a wheelchair as has already happened on other occasions. Then the hospital will confirm, but these are the forecasts». The expression “preside” indicates the presence of the Pope at the rites, while other cardinals celebrate themas happened at the funeral of Benedict XVI, when Cardinal Re himself led the funeral mass in the presence of the pontiff, who read the homily. See also Anaao: "Enough violence against healthcare workers, the Minister of Health should intervene"

Yesterday evening the Gemelli medical staff spoke of a “clear improvement” after the cardiorespiratory malaise on Wednesday, and informed that Â«on the basis of the foreseeable outcome, the Holy Father could be resigned in the next few daysÂ». Francis wants to return to the Vatican as soon as possible. The Pope spent a second serene night at the Gemelli, therapies continue. The doctors explained that â€œas part of scheduled clinical checks on the Holy Father it was infectious bronchitis was found which required the administration of an antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis which produced the expected effects with a clear improvement in the state of health».

It is already foreseen that Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, sub-dean of the College of Cardinals, will celebrate Palm Sunday and Cardinal Re the Easter Pontifical. Cardinal Sandri himself explained it yesterday: Â«The master of ceremonies had already warned me last Monday, when obviously no one imagined a hospitalization. This has always been the case, in recent times, due to the pain in the knee of the Holy Father which makes it difficult for him to stand up for too long: the Pope was present and presided, remaining seated, while mass was celebrated by a cardinal ».