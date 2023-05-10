will have to pay 5 million to Jean Carroll-breaking latest news

Guilty. This is the unanimous verdict reached this evening in a very short time (about two and a half hours) by a Manhattan jury, made up of three women and six men, in the civil trial of E. Jean Carroll contro Donald Trump. The tycoon, who aspires to return to the White House in 2024, will have to pay 5 million dollars to the former journalist who accused him of raping her in 1996 in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. It is about two million dollars for sexual abuse and three million for defamation, for having defined the case on the social platform “Truth” as “a total scam”, “a scam and a lie”.

The jury she did not convict him of rape, believing that he had not seen the â€œpreponderance of evidenceâ€ required to do so. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said that in order for the jury to find that Trump had raped Carroll, it had to be proven that there had been sexual intercourse without his consent, which includes “penetration.”

The 79-year-old woman is out smiling and victorious from the Manhattan courthouse, shaking hands with his lawyer Roberta Kaplan, but avoided making any statements. A female voice rose from the crowd: “You are so beautiful and brave!” Carroll thanked. Trump responded on his social platform reiterating that he “has no idea who this woman is” and calling the verdict a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

His electoral campaign, in announcing what he will do appeal appealdeclared that ‘the judicial system is undermined by the politics of the far left’ which allows ‘totally trumped-up charges by disturbed individuals to interfere with our elections’. See also Monkeypox, experts: "No to mass vaccination"

The case was seen as a test of the post-MeToo era. The civil trial was possible thanks to a New York state law, passed in 2022 by Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, which allowed the prosecution of time-barred sexual abuse cases. Carroll said she was inspired to speak by the MeToo movement and the Harvey Weinstein trial. And Trump in turn has been seen by many women as a symbol of impunity for powerful men who commit sexual abuse. Even the tycoon, however, presented himself as an icon: men accused unjustly.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina, who shook the hand of Carroll and his lawyers upon leaving the court, failed to destroy the journalist’s credibility, strengthened above all by four testimonials — two friends in whom she immediately confided in the violence and two other women, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Storynoff, who highlighted a “modus operandi” of the tycoon by telling of having suffered harassment from him respectively in the 70s and in 2005.