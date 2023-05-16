Home » Will Microsoft stop selling Activision games in the UK? Satya Nadella does not rule it out
Health

Will Microsoft stop selling Activision games in the UK? Satya Nadella does not rule it out

by admin
Will Microsoft stop selling Activision games in the UK? Satya Nadella does not rule it out

Should the acquisition be finalised, against the block imposed by the CMA Microsoft will stop selling Activision games in the UK? This is the question that a journalist asked the CEO of the Redmond house, Satya Nadella, who hasn’t ruled out anything.

“We are waiting for everything to be concluded”, said Nadella, thus avoiding expressing a precise position on the matter but at the same time leaving all possibilities openincluding that of exiting the English market, considered unfeasible by some but corresponding to the solution proposed some time ago by the analyst Michael Pachter.

The Microsoft CEO said he was surprised by the block imposed by the CMA, given that in his opinion the acquisition and what it will entail with regard to certain products, above all Call of Duty, is in fact an action aimed at bring that content to more devicesNot the other.

Precisely with regard to these implications, the leaders of the Competition and Markets Authority reported to the UK parliament, providing explanations which, however, do not seem to have convinced everyone.

See also  The other epidemic, with the coronavirus, cases of anorexia and bulimia increase

You may also like

Giro d’Italia, Remco Evenepoel’s team loses pieces, four...

Find out if you are an unaware celiac:...

Woman nearly gone blind? This is behind the...

The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè first guest...

Zinc ointment against pimples: How to fight skin...

drug works without adverse effects on sexuality |

Order at home, that’s why it’s so important:...

10 flowering plants for drought that need little...

ADUC – Health – Article

Without sports! How to burn calories throughout the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy