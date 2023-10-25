Will non-self-sufficiency be a priority?

Tiziano Vecchiato

In March 2023, Delegated Law n.33/2023 came into force which should profoundly transform the system of health and social services for non-self-sufficiency. All this effort could turn out to be a “revolution” but also an “explosion” of broken promises. And in the end will the interests of the providers (e.g. the managers of the RSAs) prevail to the detriment of the rights of the weakest?

The right to health is an “individual and social right”, of people and of society. It is a double interpretation that runs through the constitutional text in constant dialogue between rights and duties and the “right to have duties”. But it does not apply to the last years of life, when the necessary care is largely entrusted to the personal and family ability to purchase it. In the collective imagination, a different thought prevails, that public spending on LTC (Long-Term Care – long-term care) is excessive and will become unsustainable over time. That’s it?

The 2020 data offer us a reliable picture of the public resources allocated to non-self-sufficiency, before the pandemic. They are considerable and sustainable, that is, approximately 26.6 billion eurosmade up of health spending and social assistance spending for non-self-sufficient people over 65. Within this expense there is a substantial difference. While healthcare resources are transformed into services (9.1 billion), spending on social assistance (10.7 billion) is provided with accompanying allowance (a few billion must be added to these two items for other services). That is, while health spending remunerates care work, social care spending is provided in the form of monetary transfers, with the result that home care reaches only 400,000 people in Italy.

The PNRR target is much more ambitious, helping 1,400,000 people at home by 2027. If this is the case, after 2027 will we be able to reach as many people over 65 without Pnrr funds? Unfortunately, the answer does not concern an even larger target, because there are approximately 2,400,000 non-self-sufficient people over 75 in Italy, to which must be added the 65-74 year olds affected by these problems. Those who imagine an unsustainable growth in LTC spending think they have good reasons, but do not know or do not consider the forecasts of the RGS (General State Accounting Office). They forecast an increase from 1.9% of current GDP for LTC to 2.6% of GDP in 2070, with the increase distributed in a progressive and balanced manner over the entire forecast period. That is, the RGS does not describe an apocalyptic but manageable scenario for two reasons.

The first: if there are one million people assisted at home, with the help of the PNRR, by 2027, a proportional increase in welfare workers will be needed to bring home all the necessary help. That is, there must be a significant growth in jobs and workers who will increase the capacity for care, tax revenues and social security contributions. In Italy there are 21.8 people employed in public and private healthcare per 1000 inhabitants while in Germany they are 36.8, in Austria 32.6, in France 29.0, in Spain 23.4 (Zancan Foundation based on Eurostat and WHO data) . They are indices that describe the employment deficit and the potential we have available.

The second reason: the RGS data do not take private spending into account, because they report the volume of public spending. Private spending, both illegal and illegal, also remunerates care work, because it is a structural component of the work system for non-self-sufficiency. In 2019, overall private spending was estimated at 8 billion euros: 3.8 billion for regular work and 4.2 for irregular work (Domina observatory). Estimates from the Zancan Foundation said that the range of variation could reach 12 billion in private spending (regular 45% and irregular 55%).

Is this good or bad news? The real news is different: the volume of resources is considerable, but it deserves tax incentives given that it creates jobs. In fact, double taxation must be avoided for those who pay taxes to finance the right to health and pay taxes on regular care work, which replaces Lea/Leps not guaranteed by the institutions. The bad news is that during the pandemic, especially elderly people who are not self-sufficient have paid with their lives for the inability of our welfare system to guarantee the protections necessary to protect their right to life. Also for this reason, the lower social security spending after those deaths, estimated at around 1 billion, should have been allocated to strengthening home care, to give a strong political and symbolic signal to elderly people. But the catastrophic narratives on non-self-sufficiency have continued to prefigure the progressive welfare recession “caused by the weakest”, which would destabilize the sustainability and trust in our welfare, built with many years of investments in public health, effectively supporting the institutionalization of elderly people.

To counteract this trend, at the end of March 2023, delegated law no. came into force. 33/2023. The Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, described it this way: “Within the framework of the enabling law we want to build a different approach to old age, promoting the dignity and autonomy of elderly people through a new governance of the services and tools available. In an aging country it is necessary to outline ways for a quality life, even in conditions of non-self-sufficiency. Not just for the elderly; Families and the staff called to assist them will also benefit“.

In recent months the debate to achieve the transition to implementing decrees has not been transparent. The intentions are many: to promote the human, social, cultural, economic value of healing and caring, to promote the participation and solidarity of elderly people in associations and families, to promote the fight against (Social Territorial Area) and relational deprivation , promote the right to home care, guarantee multidimensional assessments in the continuum of services, protect the rights of people with previous disabilities, guarantee interoperability between information systems. All this effort could turn out to be a “revolution” but also an “explosion” of broken promises.

The promises are prefigured in the three delegations:

delegation to the Government on active ageing, promotion of social inclusion and prevention of frailty (art. 3); delegation to the Government on social, health and socio-health assistance for non-self-sufficient elderly people (art. 4); delegation to Government regarding policies for the economic sustainability and flexibility of long-term care and assistance services for non-self-sufficient elderly people (art. 5).

If we consider the delegations described in articles 4 and 5, the problems to be addressed are very challenging: the definition of the non-self-sufficient elderly population, the definition of the SNAA (national system for the non-self-sufficient elderly population), the programming, evaluation and monitoring methods, the adequacy of the Lea and Leps, the development of the Ats (Social Territorial Area) integrated with the Districts, multidimensional evaluation, the care and assistance budget, the simplification of access, the revision of the authorization and accreditation criteria of public and private providers, the portability of the rights of people with previous disabilities, the “service universal” which could replace the accompanying allowance, the related fund, the reorganization of contributory benefits to regularize home care work, the training of care staff, their social security protections, the training of family caregivers, the psychological support and their participation in treatment choices.

It is a set of goals that can be summarized with the expression “We make everything new”. It is not the first time that in our country people think like this, only to then admit that changes by decree can prove to be the grave of necessary innovations. In fact, the “decrees“without prior testing they are at high risk of”shipwrecks”. The reason is explained by the Constitution when it talks about subsidiarity. The relationship between subsidiarity and non-self-sufficiency has a long history, especially when it was socially necessary to prefigure work solutions to help people help themselves.

In 2021, registered domestic workers (including domestic workers who do not carry out care work for the elderly) were approximately 961,358, of which 451,371 were for care work (approximately 47%). Of these, 410,476 were women (approximately 91%). In Istat estimates the percentage of irregularities was 57%, equal to approximately 548,000 people. Applying the same percentage as regular workers, approximately 257,600 would be people engaged in care work (47%). Those who are not regular, equal to 234,500, are women (91%). These are data that measure how much those entitled to home care are forced to buy all those not guaranteed by Lea/Leps. It is also a measure of how much those eligible are willing to pay to supplement the limited institutional help with personal and family skills. They know the difference between performance and solutions. The former are cumbersome and expensive, the latter are managements “in competition with the result”, that is, combining skills, resources and health outcomes, counteracting institutionalization resulting from residential, domiciliary and even professional abandonment.

Will the implementing decrees be able to interpret this paradigm shift? It is a challenge entrusted to two cultures: the one that prepared the law (Draghi Government) and the one that approved it (Meloni Government). That is, it will be able to have interpretations from the right and the left, taking into account that the Constitution does not provide for discretion in protecting fundamental rights. It will be a priority to balance the discretionary power of those who help and the human rights of those who are helped. Those who help will not be able to provide benefits, because those helped will tell them “You can’t help me without me, without my skills, without my resources”, in essence we won’t be able to do it, if the interests of the providers prevail to the detriment of the rights of the majority weak.

Tiziano Vecchiato, Zancan Foundation.

