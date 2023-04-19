will pay 787.5 million in compensation – breaking latest news

In the end, Rupert Murdoch’s Fox, which had refused to settle during a long investigation marked by continuous, devastating revelations about knowingly false claims made by its journalists, ready to give credence to the conspiracy theory of the 2020 elections rigged by Dominion, producer of many of the machines used for the counting of votes, gave way: just as the first hearing was about to begin with the public already sitting for hours in the Delaware courtroom and the 12 jurors selected in their seats on Friday, Judge Eric Davis announced the agreement in extremis between the parties: Fox acknowledges having made false claims and pays an indemnity of $787.5 million to the Dominion to compensate it for the image and commercial damage it has caused it with its slanders.

The company had asked for double (1.6 billion) but still declares itself satisfied“We’ve shown that the truth still matters and that lies have consequences, they don’t go unpunished,” Dominion’s chief lawyer said triumphantly. Justin Nelsonwhile the CEO of the company, John Never he argued that the conservative TV network “admits it lied and has apologized.” In reality, so far, the Murdoch company’s press releases have limited themselves to acknowledging that they have disseminated some false information but without apologizing. It is not clear whether there were personal apologies from Rupert Murdoch who in the testimony given during the investigation admitted that he never believed in the thesis of the “stolen elections” but also acknowledged that he had done nothing to stop the conductors of the broadcasts of his network that continued to spread false theses: they say they did not want to irritate their Trumpian viewers and avoid an exodus towards broadcasters of an even more radical right. See also Juventus-Fiorentina, the official formations: trident Chiesa-Vlahovic-Di Maria. Italian amazes

Even without explicit MEA culpamoreover, the press release of the Fox, by far Donald Trump’s most powerful megaphone, sounds not only like an admission of guilt, but also like a disavowal of the line of the former president who continues to insist on the (false) thesis of stealing elections from Joe Biden: «There we hope that this friendly solution which avoids a divisive process will help the country to move forward, putting these issues behind it”. It is likely that the lawyers of the Fox accepted a long-rejected plea deal precisely to avoid exposing Rupert himself, his son Lachlan and the most popular network anchors, from Tucker Carlson a Sean Hannity a Maria Bartiromo, to painful public hearings in the courtroom, before a furious judge after learning that Fox’s lawyers had lied to deny that the old patriarch of the Murdoch dynasty had relevant positions in the network: only honorary positions, they said. Instead Rupert is executive chairman of Fox News: discovery that had prompted an angry presiding judge to summon Murdoch and even Lachlan for interrogations that would certainly have been stringent and to appoint a special master in charge of investigating possible attempts by network television lawyers to mislead and conceal evidence. With the risk of judicial consequences also for these lawyers.