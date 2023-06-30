will return to prime time after months

In the middle of the night, when silence envelops thoughts and curiosity makes its way into the minds of viewers, a long-awaited and mysterious news arrives. After long months of waiting and speculation, Rai 1 announces the return to prime time of a beloved face and respected by the Italian public. A name that evokes passion, knowledge and adventure. Here is revealed the identity of the man who will bring emotion back to the living room of millions of Italians: Alberto Angela.

Alberto Angela ten months after the death of the great Piero Angela is ready to resume disclosure

Yes, it’s him, the son of the great Piero Angela, who, ten months after his father’s death, returns to the television scene with a new program that encompasses what was once represented by superquarks, but which evolves in the sign of a generational change. The title of the new program is Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge and will be broadcast on Rai 1 from Thursday 29 June, in prime time.

The idea for this program came from collaboration Alberto Angela together with his father Pierobefore the dear conductor left us.

“We wanted television to still have a space for science dissemination”,

Alberto Angela told the Messengerthinking back to the difficult moments following the death of his father.

“After some time to reflect, I decided to to move on and the first to know was President Mattarella. But the name ‘Superquark’ belongs and will remain forever with Piero Angela”.

Now the time has come for Alberto, following the great success of Wondersthe Rai program he had recently hosted, decided to return with Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge.

The popularizer anticipated that there will be many surprises and news, but the format will remain the same as always. The paleontologist who became a television broadcaster will go further, crossing documentaries, services and features on topics ranging from food to technology, from space to archeology, from geopolitics to ethics.

Alberto Angela has the goal of being able to talk about even the most thorny topics, but without fueling divisions or criticisms. We will talk about science, artificial intelligence and even sexuality. “We will approach the topic carefully, exploring the decrease in desire, foreplay, betrayal“Angela said. However, the goal is not to delve into issues such as gender fluidity or surrogacy, to avoid dividing the audience. “Science does not divide, interpretation can. This is why we will also talk about the web and fake news”.

For Alberto Angela, what matters is never use science as a show for its own sakebut use the show to explain the science. Leave viewers the freedom to form an informed and aware opinion.

“As science communicators, we have a great responsibility. If we don’t win in terms of ratings, but we’ve managed to do a good job, I’ll still be satisfied.” Angela said.

The first episode will be broadcast on 29 June on Rai Uno at 21:40. Get ready to dive in an exciting adventure of knowledge, guided by the authoritative and passionate voice of Alberto Angela, ready to fill our television evenings with curiosities and discoveries. All we have to do is wait with trepidation for the return of one of the most loved and respected faces of Italian scientific dissemination.

Noos – The adventure of knowledge, the heir of Superquark arrives, conducted by Alberto Angela

Noos – The adventure of knowledge, the new program by Alberto Angela, will represent an exciting adventure in the world of cultural dissemination. After the closure of Superquark, the historic scientific dissemination program curated by his father Piero Angela, Alberto decided to continue his valuable work to honor the memory and legacy of the parent.

The decision to give birth to Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge was announced by Alberto Angela on May 25, 2023, during a special episode of Ulysses dedicated to his father’s life and television career. With great respect and to avoid overlapping, Alberto has chosen to give his new program a name other than superquarkspaying homage to the work of Piero Angela.

The title of the program, “Noos”, takes its cue fromfictional spaceship of the same name used in the series Journey to the cosmos broadcast on Rai 1 in 1998. The term “Noos” derives from the ancient Greek and means “intellect”, thus representing the journey that Alberto Angela will undertake in the vast universe of knowledge and discovery.

Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge sets out to explore cultural and scientific topics through documentaries, services and features that will embrace different fields, from technology to food, from space to archeology, from geopolitics to ethics. Alberto Angela will be the passionate guide of this journey, with the aim of feed the minds of viewers and stimulate their curiosity.

The program will also address delicate and current topics, such as sexualitycarefully and sensitively. Topics such as decreased desire, foreplay and betrayal will be covered, with the aim of providing useful information and promoting greater awareness.

Alberto Angela has always stressed the importance of don’t use science as a mere showbut to use the show to explain science. In this way, the public is offered the possibility of forming an autonomous and critical opinion, without fueling divisions or controversies.

The transmission of Noos – The adventure of knowledge will represent an opportunity to continue the special bond between the Angela family and the Italian public, opening the doors to new discoveries, reflections and insights. Alberto Angela, with his authoritative and passionate voice, will be the link between the world of science and the general public, bringing the magic of knowledge directly into the homes of viewers.

All that remains is eagerly await the start of this new adventure television, ready to let us be guided by the passion and expertise of Alberto Angela, who will be able to give Rai 1 a cultural dissemination program that lives up to expectations.

