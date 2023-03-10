To face the expensive energy, as anticipated by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, the so-called “families bonus” would be in development. It could become operational as early as the second half of 2023, around July 1, and would make it possible to incentivize energy savings based directly on consumption. The social bonus, on the other hand, would be being renewed with the confirmation of the current Isee thresholds.

Family bonus and social bonus: the differences Both the “new” family bonus and the social bonus allow consumers to get a discount on their electricity and gas bills. How do they differ? On the family bonus, the MEF is currently awaiting feasibility projections from the Arera (regulatory authority for energy, networks and the environment), but according to what is learned from internal sources, it will be a measure that, in fact, tends to reward energy savings and could be articulated with one division into two parts of the value of the bills: one share based on a controlled price and the other adhering to the current market one. While, the social bonus was introduced in Italy in 2020 to help families in economic difficulty to bear the costs of domestic energy consumption. In fact, its allocation is linked to the Isee bands, for which the budget law raised the maximum ceiling, thus widening the audience, from 12 thousand to 15 thousand euros (in addition to the threshold of 20 thousand euros for large families, with at least 4 dependent children).

The protest of Unc With regard to the family bonus, Massimiliano Dona, president of the national consumer union, says: «No to making fun of consumers! It is quite evident that if the discounts remained only for those who consume less than this year, it would be a ploy and an excuse to do not renew the tax cut of bills. Since this year was the hottest winter ever, the Italians have turned on the heating for 15 days less and one hour less a day due to the Cingolani measures, no family will be able to save on consumption gas of this thermal season. Not to mention that, given the heart attack bills, everyone has already done miracles to save on both electricity and gas». See also Collaboration between banks and fintech is suitable for everyone. Even to businesses