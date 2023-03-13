As the BBC climbed down from its preposterous position on Gary Lineker, apologising to and reinstating him, I was finishing this comment piece for The National ….

beaming smiles and backslapping, Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunak heralded a new dawn in Anglo-French relations when they met in Paris last Friday.

The Elysee Palace summit bringing together the French president and UK prime minister was a significant and welcome success. Gone were the frostiness and childish provocations that Mr Sunak’s predecessors often displayed following the 2016 UK referendum to leave the EU.

After those years of petty squabbles in which the UK seemed intent on picking fights with France and France duly reciprocated, it may be premature to suggest – as Mr Sunak did – that the famous entente cordiale of 1904 has been renewed. But here, in the heart of Paris, were two smart former investment bankers keen to show they could do business together.

Amid all the bonhomie and talk of le bromanceit may be churlish to inject a cautionary note that all could be undone by dangers that lie ahead.

The key element of the Paris meeting was a deal on tackling the stubborn problem of small boats carrying unauthorised immigrants from northern France to the shores of southern England. The UK will pay €541 million ($577m) over the next three years to fund hundreds more French law enforcement officers along the Channel coast. The UK will also help with the cost of opening a detention centre in France to handle those hoping to start new lives in a Britain that doesn’t want them.

London, of course, separately has its own plan. A new bill presented by Mr Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman would see migrants who do make the crossing quickly deported and forever barred from obtaining British asylum or nationality. There looms the potential for future discord.

Mr Sunak will not have expected an early sign of the regenerated entente to be enthusiastic acclaim from the French far right. Eric Zemmour, a rabble-rouser whose wild theories of a “great replacement” of Europeans by incoming Muslims makes his fellow presidential contender Marine Le Pen appear almost moderate, congratulated the prime minister for “protecting his people against submersion by migrants”.

Macron harbours deep-rooted loathing for right-wing extremism. And that is precisely how critics regard the Sunak-Braverman policy

For all his unpopularity with the French left, which resents his transition from serving in Francois Hollande’s socialist government to becoming, in the familiar taunt, a “president for the rich”, Mr Macron harbours deep-rooted loathing for right-wing extremism.

And that is precisely how critics regard the Sunak-Braverman policy. Not the “tough but compassionate” solution they claim, aimed at smashing gangs of traffickers and saving migrants from the risk of drowning in perilous seas, but a squalid attack on vulnerable people. From human rights lawyers, charities and lobby groups to senior church figures, the proposed legislation has been condemned as immoral, unjust and unworkable. The UN Refugee Agency sharply rebuked “an asylum ban extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK”.

Just as the bill was receiving this barrage of hostile scrutiny, along to the rescue came the distraction of synthetic outrage at tweeted comments by the sports broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker.

In the explosion of controversy that followed his portrayal of the policy as “immeasurably cruel” and presented in language resonant of 1930s Germany, attention was inevitably diverted from the policy itself. The BBC’s decision to suspend Lineker (before revoking the suspension on Monday) not only led to disruption of weekend football coverage but was denounced as either craven surrender to a howling mob or the result – denied by the BBC – of unseemly government pressure.

What needs to be emphasised over and again is the UK government’s own admission that the legislation may well fall foul of international law. If blocked in the courts, as several observers believe is likely, Mr Sunak will then be urged by hard-right colleagues to solve this legal inconvenience by withdrawing Britain from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). Mr Sunak insists that is not his intention. Opponents suspect it may be what he does want – an opportunity to use the ECHR as a political ploy to salvage his Conservative party’s dismal electoral standing ahead of a general election due by the beginning of 2025.

None of the main parties of the UK and France are above the temptation to chase right-wing support. For a certain kind of voter, immigrants are a handy scapegoat for whatever ills beset their country.

Mr Sunak’s parliamentary party has grown increasingly more hardline, with old-fashioned one-nation Tories squeezed out or silenced by the shrill polemic of populists. While a handful of Conservatives nobly share reservations about the immigration policy, few modern Tory MPs would fit comfortably into the centrist parliamentary party of Mr Macron.