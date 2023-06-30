Wimbledon, Arnaldi and Stefanini pass the qualifiers

Matteo and Lucrezia are the only two Italians to pass the qualifiers. Among the men nothing to do for Gigante and Bellucci, knockout in the decisive matches

Matteo Arnaldi flies for the first time in the main draw of Wimbledon and at the end of the qualifiers he is the only blue, out of sixteen, to have hit the target. Arnaldi was seeded first in the draw and did not disappoint. The twenty-one year old from Sanremo defeated the Portuguese Frederico Ferreira Silva, n.188 Atp, 7-5 6-4 6-4 in the third and final round of the qualifiers, 7-5 6-4 6-4, in just under two hours of play. Arnaldi is currently No. 78 in the world, so he would have had the ranking to enter by right, but the ranking was drawn up before the climb, so to participate in Wimbledon for the first time, he had to fight more than he should. Not bad, a truly deserved entry.

forward lucrezia stefanini

—

After Arnaldi, Lucrezia Stefanini also qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon. In the women’s draw, the battle won by Stefanini was incredible: the 25-year-old from Carmignano, No. 110 WTA and 18th seeded in the qualifiers, overcame the decisive round 6-2 6-7 (3) 7-6 (11- 9), after more than three hours of fighting, the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh, n.954 in the ranking, after canceling a match-point in the twelfth game of the third set.

the others

—

Among the men there were two other Azzurri who arrived in the last qualifying round. Nothing to do for Matteo Gigante: the 21-year-old Roman, n.254 Atp, was defeated 6-4 6-2 6-2, in one hour and forty minutes of play, by the French Harold Mayot, n.180 in the ranking. Out also Mattia Bellucci, n.160 in the world, who lost the Swiss Dominic Stricker in four sets (6-3 1-6 6-3 6-4).

Stream great tennis on NOW, with Wimbledon and the ATP Masters 1000 exclusively. Activate your sports pass now and also enjoy all Formula 1® and MotoGP™, European cups, basketball and all Sky sports in live streaming.

June 29, 2023 (change June 29, 2023 | 20:20)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

