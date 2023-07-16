Wimbledon crowns Carlos Alcaraz: epic final against Novak Djokovic

Sport24

by Eliana Di Caro

The Spaniard, number one in the world, defeated the Serbian champion in five sets in the final

An epic final, a magnificent victory that definitively consecrates Carlos Alcaraz as the number one in the world and a player who lacks for nothing – game, personality, mental stability – against the best Novak Djokovic: the Serbian had to surrender in the fifth set, for 1 -6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in 4 hours and 42 minutes of delight for the central full as an egg. For Nole it is not a defeat like the others, it would have been his eighth title here and the 24th Slam but above all the dream of the Grand Slam is shattered, after the successes in Australia and in Paris. For Carlos it is the triumph in the most prestigious tournament in the world at the age of 20, it is the demonstration that he does what he wants on grass as well as on other surfaces, it is the complete awareness of his supremacy.

The progress of the match

The match actually started at the end of the first set, because for 29 minutes Alcaraz is a shadow of himself: contracted, fouled, prey to a tension that doesn’t let him express his game while Djokovic grinds points. It’s 6-1 in no time. In the second set, the music changes, the Spaniard gets rid of his fears, he immediately “breaks” his opponent, making it 2-0, suffers the counterbreak (2-1) but gradually returns to being the tennis player we know: aggressive game, sudden short balls, at the net when possible, great defense. Djokovic “makes Djokovic” until on 6 all the Serbian shows a fragility not typical of him, which costs him dearly: he wastes a set point in the tiebreak, with a gratuitous backhand error, when he led 6-5, on 6 all he misses again with his backhand offering the set point to the opponent but with the serve at his disposal: an imprudent serve & volley opens the field to the reply of the Spaniard who conquers the set with the center in ecstasy.

The game is now open, the two face each other on equal terms. In the third set the keystone is a game, that of the 4-1 with which Alcaraz breaks Djokovic’s serve (after having already done so in the opening set): it lasts 26 minutes, almost as long as the entire first set, with the Serbian who surrenders at the seventh break point at the end of an exhausting alternation. The games of 5-1 and 6-1 are fast, Djokovic saves energy for the fourth set that could keep him alive. He saves two break points in the first game, then takes advantage of a drop by Alcaraz who breaks his serve at 2 all and, when he goes to serve to stay in the set at 3-5, makes two double faults: thus the scene of the partial decisive fifth. It’s not enough for Nole to save a break point game in the first game. The mistake that would have brought him up 2-0 was unforgivable, a forehand slap into the net on a slow ball that the opponent – in an extreme defense – sent him almost from the stands. It would have been break and 2-0 for him. Alcaraz will punish him immediately after, on 1 all, by breaking his serve with a backhand down the line that explodes the central player.

Out of anger, the Serbian destroys his racket by crashing it into the post of the net. He will no longer be able to recover that break and Carlos will become the Wimbledon champion by exploiting the first useful match point. The uncontainable joy and emotion of the twenty-year-old are the same as those of coach Ferrero, in tears, and of the whole corner of him. From the Royal box Princess Kate in green applauds next to Chris Evert. “It’s a dream come true, I never expected to reach these levels on grass so soon,” said Alcaraz, who lost here last year to Sinner in the round of 16. “But Novak remains a legend of our sport, he inspired me to start playing, when I was still a child I saw his matches on TV”.

Exceptional tennis

The numbers photograph the extraordinary nature of this final. In the end, the points won by Alcaraz are only two more than those of Djokovic: 168 against 166. The Spaniard won 74 points in reply against 56 by Nole, he scored 9 aces (2 those of the Serbian). We saw a spectacular game, between passers-by, stop volleys, winners, there were even two dives, an ace from second by Alcaraz who often used the profitable weapon of the short ball. «I thought I would have problems with Carlos on hard and clay, but after today it’s a different story. It’s hard to digest a defeat like this», commented Nole during the prize-giving ceremony, who at one point succumbed to emotion, looking at his garage. At his third participation in Wimbledon, Alcaraz thus becomes the third Spaniard to win the Championships, after Manuel Santana (1966) and Rafa Nadal (2008, 2010); fifth overall (Conchita Martinez and Garbine Muguruza). «Before this year I had only played four tournaments on grass, but I have to admit that I fell in love with this surface. And it is a real honor to have won in front of King Felipe», concluded the champion.

