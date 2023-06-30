Wimbledon – Qualifying: Matteo Arnaldi and Lucrezia Stefanini enter the main draw

Hard work pays off. Matteo Arnaldi hits his target and gains access to the Wimbledon main draw for the first time in his career, the second consecutive Grand Slam after what happened in Paris. For the Ligurian it is a result of great prestige, defeating the Portuguese Frederico Ferreira Silva (n.188 in the world) by 7-5 6-4 6-4. A match that confirmed what had been noticed in a valuable 2023 for Matteo, currently No. 78 in the world, considering the 22nd victory in the last 26 matches played. Having hit the pass for the London main draw is a bit the icing on the cake, especially after what could have been a joke for him: he hadn’t entered the main draw by right by just one position. Arnaldi takes it out on the field, thus adding himself to the blue troop, making the total number of blues rise to 12 and joining Sinner, Musetti, Sonego, Berrettini and Cecchinato.

Also celebrating was Lucrezia Stefanini, who officially brings the count of the blue expedition to Wimbledon to 13 thanks to a dramatic victory over the veteran Hsieh, the 37-year-old tennis player from Taiwan who sold her life dearly. Stefanini, after the first set won 6-2, was dragged into a sensational battle that ended only after 3 hours and 7 minutes at the decisive super tie-break of the third set. Stefanini had been ahead by a break in her third, she had served at 5-4, but she hadn’t managed to close, finding herself also having to save a match point on her serve in the last game before the final tie-break . Also down in the decisive tie-break, Lucrezia recovered by finishing by 11 points to 9 and thus finding her first historic qualification for Wimbledon thanks to the final 6-2 6-7 7-6: it will thus be her second slam participation after the one she grabbed in Australia this year.

Outside Gigante and Bellucci

Instead, the dream of Matteo Gigante and Mattia Bellucci vanishes in the last round of the qualifiers. It would have been Gigante’s first time in the Wimbledon main draw. The 21-year-old Roman was defeated by the French Harold Mayot, number 180 in the world rankings, in three sets with a score of 6-4 6-2 6-2 after one hour and forty minutes of play. Bellucci was also out, but faced a very insidious player like the Swiss Dominic Stricker, No. 117 in the world. Bellucci fought for more than two and a half hours but finally gave up 6-3 1-6 6-3 6-4.

WIMBLEDON QUALIFICATIONS, THIRD ROUND: THE RESULTS OF THE ITALIANS

M. ARNALDI b. F. Ferreira Silva 7-5 6-4 6-4

H. Mayot b. M. Gigante 6-4 6-2 6-2

D. Stricker b. M. Bellucci 6-3 1-6 6-3 6-4

L. STEFANINI b. SW Hisieh 6-2 6-7 7-6

