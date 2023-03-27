Home Health Wind gusts up to 60km/h: the alert goes off in Monza
Wind gusts up to 60km/h: the alert goes off in Monza

Wind gusts up to 60/80 km/h in the plains and weather alert. The civil protection of the Lombardy Region has issued an alert in yellow code (ordinary risk) for strong winds also valid in the province of Monza and Brianza.

“From the early morning of tomorrow 27 March – reads the civil protection forecasts – a general reinforcement of ventilation is expected on the regional territory, with more sustained gusts initially on the Alpine sectors and subsequently rapidly extending to the plains and the Apennines; the phase maximum intensity is expected in the afternoon, and will be followed by a gradual attenuation starting from the lowland areas.The most sustained phenomena can be recorded on the central-western plain (average wind up to 40-50 km/h, gusts up to 60- 80 km/h) and the ventilation could also be foehn-like. In the Alpine and pre-Alpine sectors the most intense gusts are expected at high altitudes and in the exposed valleys, with locally peaks of up to 70-90 km/h; above 1500 meters it will be possible to reach gusts of 90-100 km/h. From the evening progressive attenuation at all altitudes” reads the civil protection bulletin with the forecasts for the next few hours.

The notice of criticality is valid from 9 on Monday 27 March and will cease at 21 on the same day.



