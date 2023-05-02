Home » Wind, storms and even hail: the weather alert has been extended
Wind, storms and even hail: the weather alert has been extended

by admin

The Civil Protection of the Campania Region has extended the current weather alert for rain and thunderstorms, already in force throughout the region, until 8pm on Tuesday 2 May. The level of criticality, i.e. the hydrogeological risk due to thunderstorms is “yellow” throughout the territory due to “local or scattered precipitation, also of a downpour or thunderstorm nature, punctually of moderate intensity”.

Storm phenomena will be characterized by forecast uncertainty and rapid evolution and could be accompanied by hail, lightning and gusts of wind. The rainfall, in some points of the territory, will therefore be sudden and intense and could cause the fall of branches or trees and damage to roofing and temporary structures.

The impact of rainfall on the ground predicts a hydrogeological risk for “yellow” level thunderstorms and could cause flooding of underground and ground-level rooms, raising the hydrometric levels of watercourses with flooding of neighboring areas, runoffs, surface water in roadways and phenomena of regurgitation of rainwater disposal systems with overflowing and involvement of depressed urban areas. The risk of falling rocks and occasional landslides connected to particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions of the area is also highlighted.

The Civil Protection of the Campania Region recommends the mayors to keep the COCs (Municipal Operations Centers) active, to verify the correct reception of communications by the Regional Operations Room, to put in place all the prevention and mitigation measures of the foreseen risks online with the respective municipal plans as well as to monitor the correct maintenance of the public parks and structures (even temporary) exposed to the stresses of the winds.

