Wind turbine noise harmless according to health experts | News.at

Infrasound is generated by the rotor blades of a wind turbine. However, according to Hanns Moshammer, Head of the Department of Environmental Hygiene and Environmental Medicine at MedUni Vienna, no noise pollution is to be expected as a result. Because of the low frequency, these noise emissions are not normally audible. There are forms of low-frequency sound that generate noise, but the “topic is missed” in the case of wind farms. IG Windkraft Managing Director Stefan Moidl added that devices such as refrigerators would also produce infrasound “on a large scale”.

Nevertheless, since the expansion of wind turbines in Europe, rumors about the harmful effects of this silent noise have been spreading – even among concerned residents. Moshammer gave the all-clear on this. According to a full Danish survey he cited, there is no demonstrable connection between wind farm noise and heart attacks, strokes or metabolic diseases.

Increased sleep disturbances were found. However, these would correlate with the critical attitudes of the residents towards the wind turbines, not with the noise emissions. This is also stated in a Finnish long-term study quoted by IG Windkraft on its website. It is the belief that wind turbines are a health hazard that can have negative effects on the body.

According to Moshammer, false statements about heart attack risks and other negative symptoms associated with infrasound arise from uninformed Internet discussions and misquoted studies.

Heinz Fuchsig, on the other hand, scientific director of the course on environmental medicine at the Austrian Medical Association, sees such health concerns as “imputed” by climate deniers. At the press conference, however, the health expert advocated an energy transition as a health project. For Fuchsig, however, it is combustion engines that are responsible for noise or an increased risk of heart attack and cancer. He also warned that low-frequency noise could become a problem in cities in the long term due to air conditioning.

