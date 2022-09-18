You walk, at a more or less fast pace. Then, almost suddenly, we stop for a few minutes and maybe pretend to look at the shops. But be careful: the reason for the stop is not the attention to the objects on display, but rather a strong pain that comes from the muscles of the legs. The pain disappears in a few minutes. And you can pick up the pace.

Pain in the legs

This is more or less like the “window disease”, linked to the lack of blood and oxygen supply to the legs through the arteries. Experts call it intermittent claudication: it is a condition characterized by pains that force those affected to stop while walking, even after a few hundred meters. For those with problems of this type, pain in the muscles is certainly the main sign.

Don’t stop

When you get sick you stop. But perhaps in the future we will have to change our attitude, given that research conducted at the Northwestern University of Chicago seems to say the opposite. If you are able to continue walking even after the muscle pains have appeared, the circulatory situation of the legs would improve. The study shows that patients with peripheral artery disease who walk at an intense pace and come to feel pain, over time, improve physical performance.

Three groups under observation

The research, coordinated by Mary McDermott, highlights a sort of beneficial effect of pain, which has always been considered the key variable to impose a stop on those suffering from “window sickness”. The study, published in Journal of American Heart Association, included 264 people with arterial diseases of the lower limbs divided into three groups and followed for one year. In the first, thanks to the treadmill, patients walked according to their potential, but always in situations of comfort.

In the second, the rhythm was increased so much that symptoms such as pain in the legs appeared. In the third, no physical training was proposed. Patients uploaded data on frequency, intensity, and duration of exercise to an evaluation computer program.

By checking the leg function tests at six months and one year from the start of the study, as well as measuring the maximum speed on four meters and carrying out balance checks, it was seen that those who passed the stop imposed by pain improved on all tests, even in comparison to those who carried out the normal physical activity prescribed.

No pain, no gain

The survey also found that those who walked for exercise at a comfortable pace had no improvement in gait speed at six or 12 months compared to sedentary subjects. Those who, on the other hand, made an intense effort, perhaps even with pain, saw the rpestazioni improve. “We were surprised by the results because it is believed that walking for exercise at a pace that induces leg pain in people with PAD is associated with damage to the leg muscles,” McDermott said. Based on these findings, doctors should advise patients. to walk for exercise at a pace that induces discomfort in the legs, rather than at a comfortable, pain-free pace. “

Bottom Line: While it’s obviously difficult to convince patients, exercise that can reduce leg pain is actually good for you, at least according to the study. The research somehow “dismantles” previous theories, even if it must be confirmed.

Because the legs hurt

The most frequent cause of blood and oxygen deficiency in the leg muscles is atherosclerosis: the obstruction or narrowing of the arteries, caused by a process that reduces blood flow in the legs during physical activity. For this reason, when you feel cramps of a few hundred meters of walking, you need to talk to your doctor. It is true in fact that sometimes the obstruction of an artery may not even be perceived, but in most cases from the initial stages the pathology of the arteries leads to pain. And the distance that the patient is able to travel before the pain reappears is an excellent index of the severity of the disease, being able to be only a few steps in the most serious cases.

The situation is obviously even worse when it comes to critical ischemia, which leads to pain even at rest in the leg and foot. On the treatment front, the first step is to tackle the risk factors of the arteries, from being overweight to diabetes, through high blood pressure, excess cholesterol and smoking. So regular movement is key. To combat the disease of the windows, different paths can be chosen, based on the patient’s condition. They range from drugs to traditional or minimally invasive surgery: case by case the treating specialist chooses the most suitable therapeutic strategy.