Seemingly normal and innocent behavior can turn into a great danger to your health if you don’t take the right precautions. Fortunately, there is an alternative that greatly reduces the risks.

We all have behavior behind the wheel often dictated by habit or influenced by culture general of the country we live in. For example, what we will talk about today has proved dangerous only recently, also due to the changes our planet is undergoing. How many times have we done it without thinking about it, risking really big for our health?

Driving with the arm out and the window low is the most natural behavior behind the wheel: it allows us to better observe the surrounding environment, to circulate the air without use the air conditioner on board that consumes a lot and in the end it also makes us look great at the wheel! After all, we have seen it done in numerous Hollywood films.

Recently But, it emerged that this choice could negatively affect our health even in a very heavy way in the coming years. Because? The speech starts as usual from the pollution to which we are subjected 24/7 especially when we circulate in car traffic …

Just close it

According to a study by Surrey University conducted in 10 of the most polluted population centers in the world – including Sao Paolo in Brazil and Guangzhou in China – traveling with the window down in traffic is a bad idea for health because it exposes us much more to the harmful particles produced by other cars.

Air conditioning in this case is our best friend. Because? According to the research in question, the pollen filter also helps to purify the air that we put into our passenger compartment “keeping out” even 80% of those particles that could harm us and constantly leaking from the exhaust pipes of the cars around us. Roll down the window? It’s not a good idea!

Traveling with a low window means being exposed to 91% more harmful particles during the busiest hours of the metropolis with all the health risks that come with it such as lung cancer, bronchitis and everything in between. But that’s not all because – maybe you didn’t know – but forgetting the window down after parking can also cost you a fine. As you can see, the advantages of traveling with the air on outweigh the disadvantages.