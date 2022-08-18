This week, Microsoft released the beta version of the latest update KB5016688 for Windows 10 21H2, which added anti-ransomware protection and fixed issues such as the inability to use Edge when IE Mode was enabled.

KB5016688 is a feature update that has been released to the Release Preview channel. There are two new features, including the ability to identify and block ransomware and advanced attacks in Defender for Endpoint, and the second is to allow IT administrators to remotely add language and language-related functions, and to manage languages ​​across multiple endpoint administrators situation.

Others fix functional issues from the previous version. More importantly, when using IE Mode, Edge does not respond and cannot interact with dialog boxes, resulting in the inability of client virtualization App-V Office applications to start or stop operations, BitLocker performance is reduced, and restarting the device In some cases, Windows cannot be deployed Problems with Hello for Business credentials.

The new update also addresses a race condition that prevented the AD domain controller’s LSASS (Local Security Authority Subsystem Service) from functioning when LSASS was handling simultaneous LDAP over TLS calls. In addition, the bug that the TPM-related Attestation Identity Key (AIK) certificate is still trusted after being revoked, but does not generate a new certificate, is also fixed.

Other fixes include cldflt.sys used as a driver referencing invalid memory due to race conditions, microport Storport driver I/O stalling the system, and the Resultant Set of Policy (RSoP) tool Rsop.msc was processing Unable to respond to more than 1000 file system security settings.