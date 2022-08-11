Today, Microsoft pushed a new preview version of Windows 11 for Insider members of the Dev channel, the operating system version number Build 25179, because 22H2 corresponds to Build 22621/22622, so 25179 is theoretically the development version of the 2023 annual update.

Surprisingly, Microsoft also released ISO images for free download.

In terms of new functions, the new resource manager is pushed to all Dev members. At the same time, the version also improves the silky experience of the touch keyboard, and the input efficiency is higher.

The so-called new resource manager, that is, adding the multi-tab function and the navigation bar update, was first launched in Build 25136.

Note that downloading the ISO image requires a corresponding Dev Insider account. As usual, the version also fixes a lot of bugs, including Excel crash, the taskbar icon overflows on the side of the screen, some characters in the check function in Chinese language cannot be displayed correctly, etc. question.

