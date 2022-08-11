Home Health Windows 11 2023 New Preview Build 25179 Released: ISO Image Free Download | XFastest News
Health

Windows 11 2023 New Preview Build 25179 Released: ISO Image Free Download | XFastest News

by admin
Windows 11 2023 New Preview Build 25179 Released: ISO Image Free Download | XFastest News

Today, Microsoft pushed a new preview version of Windows 11 for Insider members of the Dev channel, the operating system version number Build 25179, because 22H2 corresponds to Build 22621/22622, so 25179 is theoretically the development version of the 2023 annual update.

Surprisingly, Microsoft also released ISO images for free download.

In terms of new functions, the new resource manager is pushed to all Dev members. At the same time, the version also improves the silky experience of the touch keyboard, and the input efficiency is higher.

The so-called new resource manager, that is, adding the multi-tab function and the navigation bar update, was first launched in Build 25136.

Note that downloading the ISO image requires a corresponding Dev Insider account. As usual, the version also fixes a lot of bugs, including Excel crash, the taskbar icon overflows on the side of the screen, some characters in the check function in Chinese language cannot be displayed correctly, etc. question.

source

Further reading:

See also  Milan, Napoli among the first in Serie A. A field factor or a technology factor?

You may also like

“Apex Heroes” S14 Ghost Moon Revised BUG “Vantage...

Omicron, why is it so easy for someone...

If you have diabetes, you should use this...

Square Enix strategy RPG “The Chronicles of God”...

“Vasculitis prevented me from seeing, hearing and walking...

New processors with Windows 11 may cause data...

Tumor: algorithm predicts the evolution of the disease

Microsoft accuses Sony of spending money to block...

Ewan McGregor: Disney ‘just waiting their time’ on...

pay attention to curry, microbiological risk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy