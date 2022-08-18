Microsoft has released a new preview version of Windows 11 for Insider members of the Dev channel, with the operating system version number Build 25182.

Starting with this release, the expiration date is delayed until September 15, 2023.

A key point in the repair is the problem that some games recognize the graphics card error and cause the frame rate to drop, which has now been solved.

In terms of new functions, first, the camera APP supports ARM64 devices, and also adds a privacy shutter design. If there is physical obstruction, a prompt will pop up.



Second, Microsoft Store can directly display application screenshots as search results, which is convenient for users to quickly preview and filter. At the same time, the Microsoft Store can directly install the game without calling the Xbox.

It stands to reason that Build 25182 corresponds to the 2023 development version. Recently, it was reported that the official version of Win11 22H2 will be selected to be pushed around September 20. Whether Microsoft can honor it, we will wait and see.



