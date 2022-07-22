Some people are used to or need to open a lot of applications on the computer in one go, but when switching, the current Windows 11 work bar does not seem to be so convenient. Now Windows 11 has introduced a new feature in the beta version, which allows you to operate and switch a lot of applications more intuitively, so that you don’t have to look through the many icons in the lower row.

Windows 11 launches new work list feature for people who often need to open a large number of applications

In the preview version 25163 that was just released to the developer channel, Microsoft added a new work bar feature to Wiondows 11, adding a folding icon (three dots) on the far right end of the work bar, if you have a large number of applications open When required by the program, you can press this button to view any other applications currently running or pinned to the taskbar. The collapsed app will appear right above the button in a superimposed another small column, kind of like a system tray that currently has a small up arrow icon on the right side of the taskbar, double-click to see the rest of the content. This workbar collapsing feature allows the same app icons to be displayed interactively as the workbar itself, which means you can pin apps, etc. It’s also not too overwhelming, the little window automatically disappears when you select an app from it or click on it.



Another feature is the adjustment for “proximity sharing”. Windows 11 users can not only use the original function of sharing files to other devices via Bluetooth, but also expand the wider area, allowing users to use the support for UDP to Files are shared among other computers connected to the same network.



The sharing window in the operating system has also been improved to include OneDrive as an available option, allowing you to share files directly to cloud services and download them on other devices as needed.



There are also some notable improvements to the Microsoft Store, including a way to make it easier to see prices when browsing and searching, simplifying the process of finding different versions of a game, and more.



In addition, Microsoft has also fixed a large number of bugs, including problems with file managers, taskbars, input, widgets, instant subtitles, etc. If you want to read the full details about the 25163 preview version, you can go to Microsoft’s official Insider tribe. Check in the grid.

The taskbar collapse is a useful tool for people who like to use a lot of apps, looks reasonable in design, and a boon for people who are short on screen space that might otherwise get messed up when using multiple apps Easier to get into trouble. Sharing new features is not so important, but they are worth having, and you may not use them at the moment, but it is better than nothing. Regarding bug fixes, it’s great to see that Microsoft has put more effort into your most-used file manager to fix memory usage when using paging and crashes when dragging pages.