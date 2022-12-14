Home Health Wine and fruit to counteract cognitive decline, a study confirms the beneficial effects of flavonoids
by admin
Counteracting cognitive decline means ensuring a longer and more fulfilling life. We can do it (also) at the table, a study confirms.

The Science never stops searching solutions to improve the quality of lifeand enable people to live long and healthy lives.

Numerous studies have shown that already adopting a healthy and varied diet from an early age prevents the onset of the most common diseases, including cancer. There is even talk of food-medicine, although obviously no diet guarantees us “eternal life”.

But thanks to the discoveries we can choose to take care of ourselves already at the table. We will facilitate the work of our body which, being stronger, will fight ailments and diseases as much as possible, including cognitive decline.

Indeed perhaps not everyone knows that in addition to Alzheimer’s there are numerous pathologies affecting the brain, and which also occur in younger people. Indeed, according to some observations, the age at risk is decreasing with the advance of the new generations.

One of hypothesis what scientists agree on is that to cause damage are inflammations, originating from various causes. By fighting inflammation, therefore, a “protective shield” is implemented which prevents the onset of comorbidities. That is, accessory pathologies that occur during the course of other diseases.

Returning to healthy diet which can help you stay fit and long, a recent discovery confirms the benefit of some substances, namely the Flavonoids.

It’s about substances naturally present in some foods, especially fruits and vegetables, but also in tea and wine. According to some experts, taking it in balanced quantities means ensuring less cognitive decline.

Thomas Holland, del Rush University Medical Center of Chicago, directed a working group and observed the health of 961 people. The subjects were all over 80 and without cognitive problemsand have been examined for a good 8 years.

The tests involved the subjects, divided into 5 groups to which different amounts of flavonoids were administered. Naturally, the scientists took into account other parameters, such as whether or not the subjects exercised or were smokers.

During the years of observation the researchers have posed questions to the subjects and also subjected them to 19 mnemonic and concentration assessment tests. After the established time, the team was able to ascertain that “the cognitive score of people who had the highest intake of flavonols decreased at a rate of 0.4 units per decade more slowly than people who consumed the least“.

So a high intake of flavonoids has “protected” people more from physiological cognitive decline.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

