At the IFA in Berlin, in the pavilion dedicated to startups from all over the world, there was also the usual delegation promoted by ICE, the Italian Trade Agency: 12 innovative companies from our country showed their novelties to the public, who returned to fill the corridors of the Messe on the occasion of the first, true edition in attendance from 2019.

We have selected 5 that showed particularly interesting products and innovative.

AlBicchiere

The startup from Perugia AlBicchiere (AlBi, for international customers) realizes intelligent devices to optimize the pouring of wine and solve the problem of residues in the bottle. With AlBi’s smart dispensers, available in single versions for the home or multiple versions for restaurants and wineries, it is possible to pour wine at the perfect temperature. The wines arrive in envelopes equipped with a chip which communicates the organoleptic details to the machine and allows to activate the automatic adjustment of the optimal pouring parameters. The envelopes can be purchased directly from the AlBi platform or from partner producersbut it will also be possible to pour and store bottled wine in special bags, by setting the parameters manually.





Domethics

The creators of Adriano, the hub for the smart home designed to extend the life of older electronic devices, have recently unveiled the Simplo Quadrant and Simplo Sportpix smartwatch. They have everything a wearable device needs in 2022, from the electrocardiogram to the oximeter, but they are especially designed to integrate with Adriano’s ecosystem. Not only that: thanks to a partnership with the DOC24 digital medical service, i vital signs read by Domethics watches they can be transmitted directly to the operations center to constantly monitor the health conditions of the wearer. A useful function in particular for the elderly or users with disabilities. They will arrive on the market soon and they will cost 149 eurosincluding a one-year subscription to the DOC24 service.





CWash

A denture-shaped toothbrush that vibrates and cleans your teeth without the need for water or toothpaste: it’s called CWash and Plus Biomedical made it, a Brescia-based startup specializing in the production of devices for elderly users or users with temporary or permanent disabilities. In 30 seconds the device cleans the teeth thanks to the bite made of polymeric material that releases xylitol and menthol. The creators do not promise cleaning superior to that of an electric toothbrush, as do other startups that offer similar solutions: the purpose of the product is not to replace the toothbrush, but to offer a valid alternative for the dental hygiene of the elderly, the disabled or immobilized patients that the toothbrush cannot be used, simplifying the work of nurses or caretakers. The device costs 139 euros, while the refills are bought in packs of two to 14 euros: each lasts about 100 washes.





Hexagro

Born in 2016, Hexagro is a Milanese startup which deals with indoor farming and hydroponic gardens: in Berlin it showed the fair prototype of one of its products, the Living Farming Tree, a vertical modular indoor garden inspired by biophilic design. The best-selling product dedicated to the general public, however, is another: it is called Poty and it is a vertical vegetable garden with automatic irrigation that can be placed in a corner of the terrace or on the veranda. Plants and vegetables are bought already germinated from the Hexagro ecommerce, choosing from dozens and dozens of varieties whose availability changes according to the seasons. Compared to other smart gardens that rely entirely on design or lighting technologies, Poty has the advantage of costing less for a higher harvest.





MyMoney

Founded by the Paduan Mara Vendramin, MyMoney is a payment system completely based on biometric identification. The aim is to offer customers a platform that allows them to pay using only their fingerprint, thanks to a meta-account that connects and controls other current accounts and a special POS equipped with a fingerprint sensor. On paper, the system is a lot safer and more convenient compared to traditional payment methods, including contactless payments via wearable or smartphone.

The other startups

