Cigarette?

“I’ve never smoked one in my life.”

How is it possible, not even as a boy to try?

«It must have been the negative imprinting I received as a child.

I still have in my nostrils the smell of the living room impregnated with smoke when I was a child and my father spent the evenings with a cigarette in his hand. That unbreathable air that invaded you when you opened the door».

That’s how it recharged. They say that smoking is an anti-stress, you gave few interviews, it could help you relax your nerves…

“Step. The harms of smoking are now recognized by all. Better to bite your nails than smoke.’

Don’t you eat?

“I’ve been doing it for a long time. Then I relaxed. But I assure you that quitting nail biting is harder than quitting smoking. You always have her hands there, you don’t have to go to the tobacconist’s.’

Are you not afraid of unpopularity with the idea of ​​extending smoking bans, including outdoors?

“If so, I’ll get over it. I think I’m right. When my predecessor, Minister Sirchia, imposed a dense series of bans twenty years ago, he was much more contested than me, but time has shown that he was right.

That decision saved hundreds of thousands of lives.”

But isn’t the ban on smoking outside schools a Taliban measure?

«I don’t have an ideological approach. I see the fight against smoking as part of a prevention discourse, which is the main challenge for our nation and for a health service that works at its best”.

But you are awaited by a much more difficult challenge…

“And what would that be?”

He has to convince our premier, who is rather stubborn, to stop smoking. Do you think you can?

«I love her and I hope she stops, as I advised her.

I will tell you that Europe is asking us for it. Indeed, the restrictions on smoking are part of the recommendations that Brussels makes most insistently to the Member States”.

One criticism that the right has always made of Europe is that it wants to impose a single thought…

«I am interested in the health of Italians, especially boys, pregnant women, the weakest.

The extension of the smoking ban to playgrounds, outside schools or near hospitals has this sole reason. Then for the rest I’m quite liberal. But let me tell you, smoking less would help us have shorter hospital waiting lists. The most important thing right now is to reduce the number of potential sufferers. Do you know the saying that we are our own best doctors? Health depends on the lifestyle that we manage to maintain and the better we are as a population, the more healthcare is able to cope with all the challenges”.

Does betting everything on prevention mean that we are not able to cure everyone?

«The British scientific journal Lancet, the most authoritative in our sector, recently wrote that the only thing the English health system can focus on is prevention. In Italy we are in better shape than in England but since, also for this reason, we are increasingly elderly while there are fewer and fewer doctors, if we want free public health for all it is necessary to work on lifestyle, otherwise the system will not hold up”.

«Power and precision. Schillaci, goal» shouted Bruno Pizzul in the commentary of Italia ’90. Are you like the blue center forward?

«My father was Sicilian like the footballer, even if he was from Catania and Totò from Palermo. But I’m Roman and that summer I went to the Olimpico».

Suddenly she too came out…

«I was surprised, I wasn’t among the names indicated by the newspapers.

I was reported, I met Meloni on Thursday and on Saturday I was sworn in at the Quirinale as minister ».

Do you suffer for your Juventus?

“Better talk about something else right now.”

Are you a conspiracy theorist or do you think that society has put its own into it?

“Conspiracy theorist never. I’m fine with the 15 penalty points. Let’s hope they don’t send us to Serie B, but we should be a little more careful in the future. Also because recidivism in justice is like in medicine, it hurts more ».

Diplomatic, unlike cigarettes…

«I am a free spirit, an anti-prohibitionist, but as a minister I have to serve the interests of the Italians. Healthcare is also cured by getting less sick ».

So are you with the Nordic countries who want to put scary labels on wine bottles?

«Wine is different from smoking. There is a lot of literature that claims it has, in the right quantities and within a balanced diet, which I call the “Italian Mediterranean”, also healthy effects, for example towards metabolic or cardiovascular pathologies».

The World Health Organization claims it is carcinogenic…

«Many foods are accused for this. You don’t have to be ideological, wine must be evaluated within a diet. Northern Europe has an alcoholism problem that we don’t have and combines wine and spirits. Our challenge is to teach certain countries how to eat and drink, and then they will be less afraid of wine. We have to export our food culture, even if I suspect that behind the attack on some of our products there is nationalism, the protection that other countries pursue of their interests to the detriment of ours, but also to the detriment of their health“.

Speaking of special interests, the left disputes the regional autonomy approved in recent days by Parliament because it claims it destroys the health care of the South. Do you agree?

«From the point of view of health, the Regions are already autonomous. The ministry has the funds but divides them between the Regions, which decide how to deploy the resources received”.

Why do some Regions have their accounts in order and hospitals in good health and others not?

«It is not a geographical question but one of management. The South also has medical excellence. The truth is that there are good administrators and less good administrators or grabbers. To eliminate disparities, the only recipe is the responsibility of the territories. If certain southern regions have inefficient health care it is not because other northern regions have it better but because they are badly managed ».

Do you want to be able to kick out ineffective healthcare executives?

«Let’s say that I think it could be useful for the ministry to have a few more weapons to verify who is doing well and who is not, in order to then issue directives. Today we don’t have the levers in hand. Healthcare choices are regional but this doesn’t mean that we can’t collaborate in the interest of collective health“.

But then you claim greater centralism?

«I think that the Regions are already autonomous but that the ministry should be able to expel those who do not respect the general parameters. Having a central model of control could be useful and would help an autonomist discourse».

In a week we will vote in Lazio and Lombardy. The first is led by the left and was placed on the altar during Covid, the second is led by the center-right and was placed in the dock. Yet the latest publicly available polls put the praised at a disadvantage and the blamed at an advantage. How do you explain it?

“I’m not a politician.

The only answer I can give you is that a false representation of reality is often given to manipulate the electorate.

I think that the Italians know how to do the math in their pockets and understand when things are going well and when they need to change instead».

She finally won on Covid. You defied criticism and reopened everything. Did she do well?

«I am first and foremost a doctor and I would never have made decisions that could have jeopardized the collective health of Italians. All the decisions we made at the Ministry were based on scientific data and epidemiological evidence”.

Your predecessor and the left accused you of imprudence…

«In the previous phase of the fight against Covid, ideology sometimes played too important a role. I have seen colleagues go on TV to support political rather than medical theses, people who did not have specific skills were given a voice”.

Are we paying the price today?

«The thing that worries me the most is the psychological discomfort following two years of lockdown, which has devastated the boys above all. At that age you are insecure, the confrontation with the world scares you and if someone gives you the opportunity to shut yourself up at home, in shelter, you become even more neurotic and then for many it can become difficult to reopen to the world».

What do you plan to do?

«We need to intervene immediately with psychological support, even in schools. Sanity and mental health are learned in classrooms. We should also institute an hour of nutrition education, much more important than certain ideological battles felt in the past”.