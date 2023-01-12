Ireland will be able to adopt a label for wine, beer and spirits with warnings such as “alcohol consumption causes liver disease” e “alcohol and deadly cancers are directly linkedThe rule was notified in June by Dublin to Brussels, which – with the moratorium period having expired at the end of December 2022 – confirmed that national authorities can adopt the law.

The green light comes despite the contrary opinions from Italy, France and Spain and six other EU states, who consider the measure a barrier to the internal market, and the Commission’s announcement of joint initiatives on alcohol labeling as part of the plan to beat cancer. With the Brussels decision, the Irish example could be followed by other countries.

For Dublin, heavy alcohol consumption is a national health emergency and justifies labels that must contain: a warning about the harms of alcohol consumption, a warning about its direct link to deadly cancers, the amount of alcohol in grams (instead of percentage), calories, a pictogram (same as the one already in use) on the risks for pregnancy, and a link to a website on alcohol and health. Several countries opposed the measure, because it creates fragmentation in the internal market and is disproportionate, especially in view of an EU-level confrontation on the matter.

In its 2021 cancer plan, the Commission announced proposals to reduce the “harmful use” of alcohol, including mandatory labeling with ingredients list, nutrition declaration and health warnings. On this last issue, in February 2022, the European Parliament split, reaching a difficult compromise by saying yes to more information on the bottles but without references to health warnings.

However, the green light to the Irish standard creates the conditions for other countries to adopt such a label, as also recommended by the WHO.

Coldiretti, with terrorist labels at risk 14 billion The green light from the European Union at alarmist labels on wine it is a direct attack on Italy, the world‘s leading producer and exporter with over 14 billion in turnover, more than half of which abroad. This is what Coldiretti affirms, in reference to the EU authorization granted to Ireland which will be able to adopt a label for wine, beer and spirits with ‘terrorist’ warnings.

It’s a dangerous precedent which, according to Coldiretti, risks opening the doors to legislation that would jeopardize a supply chain which in Italy from field to table guarantees 1.3 million jobs, the main item of agri-food exports. “It is completely improper to assimilate the excessive consumption of spirits typical of the Nordic countries – says the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini – to the moderate and conscious consumption of quality products with lower alcohol content such as beer and wine, which in Italy have become the emblem of a lifestyle attentive to the psycho-physical balance, to be opposed to the unregulated intake of alcohol”.

According to Coldiretti, the right commitment of the Union to protect citizens’ health “cannot be translated into simplistic decisions that risk unjustly criminalizing individual products regardless of the quantities consumed”. A choice that risks fueling unjustified fears in consumers, as demonstrated by an online survey on the website www.coldiretti.it., according to which 23% of Italians would stop drinking wine or would consume less if they found alarmist writings on the label such as those affixed to cigarette packets.

“Brussels’ silent assent in Dublin on health warnings on alcohol labels represents a dangerous forward flight by a member country. Second Livethe European Commission’s failure to intervene jeopardizes the principle of free movement of goods within the Community and sets an extremely dangerous precedent in terms of labeling alarmist messages on wine consumption”. president of the Italian wine union (UIV), Lamberto Frescobaldi, regarding the EU authorization granted to Ireland which will be able to adopt a label for wine, beer and spirits with warnings such as “alcohol consumption causes liver disease” and “alcohol and fatal cancers are directly linked”.

“We fear that the Directorate-General for Health will want to adopt this approach at a European level in the coming months, leaving free initiative to individual member countries in the meantime, in order to clear customs systems adopted without a prior public debate at a European level. Today’s events – he concluded Frescobaldi – they mark a paradoxical and unmanageable scenario, made up of a babel of labels within the European Union which unfortunately do not solve the problem of alcoholism, which should be based on a responsible approach to the consumption of very different products” . The law, recalls Uiv, notified to the European Commission in June, at the end of December 2022 it dissociated itself from the moratorium period without encountering any opposition from the European executive body, despite the contrary opinions of Italy, France and Spain and six other EU countries.

Scordamaglia (Italy supply chain), is a direct attack on our excellence “A direct attack against our excellence and against a model made of balance and quality”. Thus Luigi Scordamaglia, managing director of Filiera Italia, comments on the EU’s green light for the “alarmist labels on wine, beer and spirits” in Ireland, despite the contrary opinions of Italy, France and 6 other European countries. “Yesterday as Filiera Italia and Coldiretti we were in Brussels to once again demonstrate our opposition to a measure that is not only useless but also harmful”, says Scordamaglia. “A cleaver that strikes against our country which is one of the main world exporters of wine and consequently against a sector that is worth 14 billion euros with over 70% of Docg, Doc and Igte labels and which employs a supply chain made up of 1.3 million people”, continues the director. And Scordamaglia concludes: “Those who think that education in healthy eating is done with alarmist labels, from this to Nutriscorenot only fails but perpetuates an antiquated approach that has always failed where it has been applied”.

Ong Eurocare, good for the EU on Irish health label “The European Commission has shown that the EU offers Member States the flexibility they need” and “leaves the way open for other countries to follow Ireland’s example in respecting the right of its citizens to be informed about the damage caused by alcohol”. So Florence Berteletti, Secretary General of Eurocare, the European Alliance for Alcohol Policies. “The vast majority of the proposals to the EU consultation process” on the Dublin law which will oblige alcohol producers to put warnings about the health risks of alcohol on the label “supported the Irish plan”, reads a note from the Association. “The opposition – continues the note – was expressed exclusively by the alcohol sector” and also “Irish citizens are firmly in favor with over 70% stating that they have the right to be informed about the risks associated with alcohol”.