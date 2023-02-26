ROME – “Wine has always been considered a complement to the diet. What emerges in recent years is no longer a matter of culture and tradition, but above all scientific evidence.

In fact, controlled studies, randomized studies, observational studies have unequivocally demonstrated that moderate consumption, but also regular over time and above all, as included in the Mediterranean Diet, in the context of meals, produces beneficial effects in terms of total mortality and reduction of cardiovascular events“.

Attention, it is not the ‘world of wine’ that underlines this, but the professor Gaetano Tanzillichief cardiologist at the Sapienza University Hospital in Rome, in the context of the congress dedicated to the relationship between a healthy, varied and balanced diet and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, the First National Food, Nutrition and Heart Day.

Meeting organized by CREA, with the president Charles Gaudio and the president of SIC – Italian Society of Cardiology Pasquale Perrone Filardiwhich was attended by Francesco LollobrigidaMinister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty and of Gennaro SangiulianoMinister of Culture.

A strong message after weeks in which science – following the outcry on the prohibitionist labels of Ireland – had reiterated that the only harmless quantity of wine (and alcohol) is zero quantity. For example, the scientist Antonella Viola had reiterated this (LAWS) “all alcohol is carcinogenic”; however contradicted by Professor Matteo Bassetti (LAWS).

At the CREA conference, a further step was therefore taken on a very current topic that affects everyone’s health and eating habits.

The president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), professor Pasquale Perrone Filardi: “The European Society of Cardiology, the most renowned in the world for member countries and number of members, already in 2021 strongly recommended, in its Prevention Guidelines, the Mediterranean Diet, recognized as the only highly protective one for the cardiovascular system . Within which – underlined the illustrious professor – a moderate daily consumption of wine is recommended which, even in large epidemiological studies, has shown to have protective effects on cardiovascular pathologies and favorable on mortality from all causes”.

Not just wine

During the symposium, the social and healthy value of the Mediterranean Diet emerged, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, with a focus on foods and beverages from the great Italian gastronomic tradition. Like coffee, chocolate, extra virgin olive oil and wine, to learn more about their correct and correct consumption and the positive effects on our health.

“The State must support quality agriculture and food processing, which allows citizens to be healthy today and in the future – said the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida -. For generations, a correct nutritional education based on the Mediterranean diet has been handed down in our families, a model that today risks being distorted by market logic. They educated us on the concept of good and healthy food, but today there is food that is in fashion”.

For this reason, with the support of science, we must offer correct information to people, who have the right to be able to discern between one product and another and consciously choose their diet”.

“Like CREATE – he declared Charles Gaudio, president of the public research body and founder of the Congress – we wanted to make, with the leading Italian cardiology society, the SIC, the point on the healthy and preventive effects of a correct and healthy diet. And, given the success of this first National Food, Nutrition and Heart Day, a unique and pioneering event in Europe, we are going to proceed and it will also be repeated in the coming years. The illustrious speakers of this important Congress, held in the magnificent setting of the Spadolini Hall of the Roman College – CREA researchers and experts together with the university professors and head teachers of Italian cardiology – highlighted that the Mediterranean Diet must be followed more and more and from school age. With its right quantities – concludes Gaudio – with the variety and freshness of its foods, with its seasonality, with the moderate consumption of extra virgin olive oil and wine in the main meals – thanks to the link between quality products and typical of the territories they come from, a source of cultural and social wealth – the Mediterranean Diet is the food style that more than any other has shown to produce significant health benefits, as proven by the longevity of Italians”.

Gaetano Tanzilli, chief cardiologist at the Sapienza University Hospital in Rome

Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC)

Charles Gaudiopresident Create Research

