The keyword is – needless to say – moderation. Yes why drink the wine with self-control, caution and poise not only can it be done but it also brings possible health benefits. This is confirmed by the results of the study “Moderate Wine Consumption and Health: A Narrative Review”, published in the scientific journal Nutrients and conducted by a pool of independent researchers from various Italian academic institutions. The data from this scientific work, which is in fact the most recent and complete regarding the state of the art on moderate wine consumption, comes in a particularly delicate moment for the Italian agri-food sector and, in particular, for our reds, whites and rosés.

Italian wine and agro-food in the international spotlight

“Unfortunately in Europe and the rest of the world there are many enemies of our Mediterranean diet,” he comments Gian Marco Centinaio, vice president of the Senate and promoter of the conference “Mediterranean drinking. The health effects of moderate wine consumption”, which was held in Rome and saw Italian and international experts discuss this issue in Rome.

«Fortunately, the Italian political class has always shown itself united in defending our excellence, producers and consumers. I’m sure he will continue to do so even in the face of unwarranted attacksas the will of Ireland to include health indications on their possible harmful effects on the labels of spirits, including wines, or the conception of Nutriscore, the “traffic light” labeling system for food to make known the level of healthiness. I am initiatives that do not protect the health of citizens at all and do not take into account the quality of the products, but represent only an attempt to damage the production and trade of “made in” products. This study, which allows us to protect wine more effectively in Europe and internationally, provides a clear and organic picture of its positive effects on health» concludes the Senator.

The study on the effects of moderate wine consumption on health

For the evaluation of moderate wine consumption and the beneficial effects on humans, in relation to reducing or increasing the risk of disease, the specialists selected, through searches on scientific literature databases, 24 studies published between 2010 and 2022. In particular, 8 studies concerned cardiovascular diseases, 3 type 2 diabetes, 4 neurodegenerative diseases, 5 cancer and 4 longevity. «We wanted to reevaluate the relationship between the type of alcoholic beverage, the dose taken and the reduction or increase in the risk of various pathologies, to highlight the differences between wine and other alcoholic beverages in the modulation of biochemical pathways and gene expression and, lastly, to underline the negative effects of an unaware assumption», he points out Silvana Hreliaprofessor of Biochemistry at the Alma Mater Studiorum-University of Bologna.

The bioactive compounds in wine have unique properties

Wine is a very precious treasure trove of bioactive compounds, which include polyphenols, such as flavonoids, catechina, quercetin, anthocyanins and stilbenes, such as the resveratrolbut also melatonin e viniferin. «In particular, resveratrol, even at very low concentrations, acts by modulating intracellular pathways capable of increase the body’s detoxifying defenses e you activate anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antiproliferative pathways, enhancing the endogenous defenses», explains Hrelia. «Vinifera, on the other hand, is the last phytocomponent identified in wine, which has a capacity up to 6 times higher than resveratrol of protect endothelial function. In general, research has shown that when wine is consumed in moderation as part of a Mediterranean diet, it contributes to the intake of more than 1.5 grams per day of bioactive components».

These compounds are involved in the protection of liver damage caused by alcohol

Someone could argue that yes, wine is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants but it also contains an alcoholic part, which is certainly not healthy. Indeed, as Professor Hrelia also explains in her speech, during his metabolism the alcohol is oxidized to acetaldehyde, a substance capable of blocking most of the toxicity of ethanol, which leads to the development of chronic pathologies, including liver, cardiovascular and tumors. “Here, the bioactive components of the Mediterranean diet and of wine that we mentioned earlier manage, thanks to their biological properties, to enhance the metabolism of acetaldehyde and contribute to the protection from alcohol-induced liver damage”, concludes Hrelia.

Wine: all the benefits on human health

The study conducted by analyzing clinical data on the effects of wine consumed in moderate quantities has highlighted how, at such intake levels and thanks to its components, the risks are contained and the benefits evident, especially if included in a Mediterranean diet model. «The results show that, compared to abstainers, those who drink between 5 and 15 grams of alcohol per day show a 26% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease it’s a 51% reduction in the risk of mortality from these pathologiesif alcohol consumption is preferentially due to red wine,” he explains Attilio Giacosaprofessor of the Department of Gastroenterology and Clinical Nutrition of the Monza Polyclinic.

«Furthermore, those who habitually drink red wine in moderation manifest lower glycemic values ​​and a lower frequency of diabetes compared to abstainers. And then, alcohol abuse increases neurodegenerative processes but moderate wine consumption has a positive effect on the risk of cognitive disorders. In particular, the moderate consumption of wine reduces the risk of dementia, depression, cognitive decline, strokeyes», continues the gastroenterologist.

Undoubtedly, as the professor points out, abstainers don’t have to start drinking wine to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cognitive decline, but there’s also no reason to suggest that those who drink it in moderation stop doing so.

Relationship between alcohol and cancer risk

For what concern cancer risk, the European Code Against Cancer of 2016 reiterates that not drinking alcohol is preferable for the prevention of cancer and that if you drink alcohol of any kind, you must always limit the quantities. Having said that, numerous scientific researches confirm that «the Mediterranean diet, which also includes moderate and habitual consumption in adults and during meals, is associated with a reduction in oncological risk», explains Giacosa. “Furthermore, the exclusion of the alcoholic component, above all due to wine, from the score of the Mediterranean diet does not change the protective result that this diet shows towards the reduction of the generic risk of breast cancer”.

How much and how to drink wine to obtain benefits?

The researchers who took part in the study focused – as we have seen – on the term “moderation”: it is only with a balanced consumption of wine that we can enjoy its benefits. “These are observed with the intake of 3-30 grams per day of wine in women, which are equivalent to 1 glasse 12-60 grams per man day, i.e. 2 glasses» explains Giacosa. Plus it’s always better drink wine with meals because, in doing so, «wine tends to be sipped slower than other alcoholic beverages, with possible metabolic benefits. Among other things, the concomitant presence of food in the stomach slows down the absorption of ethanol, favoring metabolism and hepatic clearance and lowering the peak alcohol concentration in the blood», intervenes the nutritionist biologist Elizabeth Bernardi.

The Institute for Research on Wine, Food and Health is born

In the light of what is happening in some countries, including Ireland, there is an increasing need to clarify the relationship between wine, the Mediterranean diet and health. For this reason, theInstitute for Research on Wine, Food and Healthchaired by Louis Tonino Marsella, professor of the Department of Biomedicine and Prevention of the Tor Vergata University of Rome. It is a virtual institute that aims to promote and facilitate the dissemination of knowledge and information of topics concerning the Mediterranean diet and the moderate and conscious consumption of wine, in relation to a correct diet, to the health and well-being of the population, safeguarding and enhancing the culture of the territory.

