Wine “seriously harms health”: shock labels, EU silent

Wine “seriously damages your health. This is what appears on the labels of alcohol sold in Ireland, which has thus become the first European country to do such a thing, applying the model that has already been used for years on cigarette packets. According to what was announced by the Irish Minister of Health, Stephen Donnelly, the law requires the labels of alcoholic products to indicate the calorie content and grams of alcohol in the product.

In addition, warnings about the risk of consuming alcohol during pregnancy and developing liver disease and fatal tumors must be included. After a transition period of three years, the law will be applied starting from 22 May 2026. “I am delighted that we are the first country in the world to take this step – said Minister Donnelly – and to introduce comprehensive health labeling of alcoholic products. I look forward to other countries following our example.”

However, Ireland’s decision has raised several criticisms in some European states, including Italy. Furthermore, according to the producers of alcoholic beverages, the new law represents an “unjustified and disproportionate” barrier to trade. However, the European Commission has given the go-ahead by silent assent to Ireland’s proposal, despite the complaints of 13 states.

