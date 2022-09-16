The new provision on alcoholic beverages approved by the World Health Organization – Europe Region is currently being discussed: the objective of the document “European framework for action on alcohol 2022-2025” is to combat the consumption of alcohol, reducing by 10% per capita consumption by 2025.

These new measures appear unfair and excessive, above all because they do not take into account the various types of alcohol and the ways of consumption: in this way spirits are equated with wine and beer, and no distinction is made between moderate consumption and abuse.

The most protested are the producers, with the Italian Wine Union (UIV) leading the way. The Uiv explains how the WHO document differs from the provisions of the Global Alcohol Strategy approved by the WHO only last May and the vote on the Cancer plan expressed by the European Parliament, both of which had emphasized the harmful use of alcohol. “This new resolution, on the other hand, strongly damages the world of wine and marks the beginning of a new prohibitionism in Europe, which wants to combat the consumption of alcohol tout court”.

The Union itself then increases the dose, highlighting how the lack of distinction between the different types of alcohol and their use, “turns out to be decidedly far from the approach to prevention and training policies promoted by our sector, as well as from moderate consumption models prevalent in Italy and which Europe has not taken into account “.

The objective of cutting alcohol consumption according to the WHO will be achieved through a precise strategy that aims to increase taxation, to ban advertising, promotion and any marketing operation of alcoholic beverages, and to insert the obligation of health warning on labels. A bit like it has been with cigarettes for about fifteen years now.

The document approved by the WHO is based on the so-called “no safe level”, which indicates how any level of consumption – even minimal and sporadic – is in any case a damage to health. In spite of the Mediterranean diet and wine as a symbol of responsible drinking.

Moreover, this is a measure that risks bringing to its knees a sector that boasts an export of over 7 billion euros and which employs 1.2 million people in Italy. For this reason, the UIV also turns to politics – which so far has turned a deaf ear – to try to protect one of the cornerstones of Made in Italy and a symbol of Italian culture.