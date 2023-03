Promote mental health20. July 2017. On the occasion of Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s visit to Germany, the British Embassy announced the “Mental Health Hero” competition. We were looking for young people under the age of 35 who are particularly committed to helping people with mental illnesses. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe was part of the jury that selected 27-year-old Anna Gleiniger as the winner.

